Eddie Murphy’s son is married to Martin Lawrence’s daughter, actor reveals

Los Angeles, May 30 (IANS) Hollywood actor Eddie Murphy has revealed that his son, Eric Murphy is now married. The actor shared that his son quietly married Martin Lawrence’s daughter, Jasmin Page Lawrence in an intimate church ceremony.

The actor, 64, shared that Eric, 35, and Jasmin, 29, got married around “two weeks ago” in a small church ceremony instead of having a grand wedding, reports ‘People’ magazine.

During his first appearance on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ on Thursday, May 29, the actor said, “They went off, everybody was making the big wedding plans, and then they decided they wanted to do something quiet with just the two of them”.

As per ‘People’, he also joked that Lawrence, 60, now doesn't have to pay for a “big wedding”, as they are now in-laws.

Eddie said that the pair "didn't have a wedding" but might have a larger celebration later. “They went off and they got married at the church”, the actor said. “They just had the two of them and the preacher. They had a quiet little thing. So I think we'll have a big party or something”.

Jennifer Hudson asked Eddie if he'll "sing" at his son's future wedding, to which he laughed and quickly responded, "No, I ain't singing ... Martin will sing at the wedding. Yeah, that'd be funny”. He later joked he'd "maybe" be willing to sing a duet.

On November 27, Eric popped the question to Jasmin after over three years of dating, and the pair announced the happy news through a sweet video shared on Instagram — which included footage of the moment Jasmin said “yes”.

The clip, set to’Spend My Life With You’ by Eric Benet, showed the couple walking into a room decorated with candles, roses and flower petals, and then Eric getting down on one knee and opening his ring box. “It’s beautiful! Oh my gosh”, Jasmin said of the engagement ring before saying “yes” and sharing a kiss with her now-husband.

