August 09, 2025 3:14 AM हिंदी

Eddie Murphy says he is not motivated by awards

Eddie Murphy says he is not motivated by awards

Los Angeles, Aug 9 (IANS) Actor and comedian Eddie Murphy’s motivation doesn’t come from accolades. However, the actor-comedian doesn’t have a problem with an Oscar on his shelf.

The 64-year-old actor has enjoyed huge success in Hollywood, starring in hit film franchises like ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ and ‘Shrek’, but Eddie insists that he's not motivated by awards, reports ‘Female First UK’.

He told Sky News, “The movies are timeless, and they're special, so for years and years those movies play and the movies have commercial success. So you make a lot of money and people love it, so you don't even think about ‘I didn't win a trophy’. The response from the people and that the movie has legs, that's the trophy”.

He further mentioned, “You know what I've earned over these years? One day, they'll give me one of those honorary Oscars. When I'm really old. And I'll say thank you so much for this wonderful honour. I'll be old like that and I'll have no teeth. I'm cool with getting my honorary Oscar when I'm 90”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Eddie stars alongside Pete Davidson in ‘The Pickup’, the new action-comedy movie, and the actor recently claimed that he has "a lot in common" with Pete. Eddie also revealed that he relished the experience of working with Pete, a former Saturday Night Live star.

Speaking to Extra, Eddie explained, "I was looking forward to working with him. I was a fan already from SNL, and we have a lot in common now. We both started doing stand-up when we were really young, and we both started Saturday Night Live when we were really young, and we both lost our dads when we were really young. So, we had a lot in common, and he's a new-generation SNL. So, it was exciting. I love working with SNL alumni. I feel like a kinship to all of them”.

Pete is currently expecting his first child with Elsie Hewitt but Eddie hadn't offered him any parenting advice.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Eddie Murphy says he is not motivated by awards

Eddie Murphy says he is not motivated by awards

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta says 'still tying a Rakhi on your wrist in my heart'

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta says 'still tying a Rakhi on your wrist in my heart'

Arsh Virk vs Rino Thomas epic 90kg battle makes history as first 5-round main card encounter in Season 2 of the Pro Panja League at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Training Centre for Disability Sports in Gwalior on Friday.

Pro Panja League: Arsh Virk vs Rino Thomas makes history as first 5-round main card encounter

All-Round brilliance powers Purani Dilli 6 to 10-run win over New Delhi Tigers in Season 2 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. Photo credit: DDCA

DPL 2025: All-round brilliance powers Purani Dilli 6 to 10-run win over New Delhi Tigers

Gehlot questions EC's impartiality, accuses poll panel of bias

Gehlot questions EC's impartiality, accuses poll panel of bias (Ld)

Lu Zhuoling won gold medal in the women's Wushu Taijiquan-Taijijian, Germany wins Latin dance gold at World Games, China finishes fourth in Chengdu, China, on Friday. Photo credit: Xinhua

Germany wins Latin dance gold at World Games, China finishes fourth

Manipur violence: Displaced people to be resettled in original villages

Manipur violence: Displaced people to be resettled in original villages

‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan to Jhoot Ki Dukaan’: Pralhad Joshi slams Rahul Gandhi for ‘attacking’ ECI

‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan to Jhoot Ki Dukaan’: Pralhad Joshi slams Rahul Gandhi for ‘attacking’ ECI

Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, and Henry Nicholls scored centuries to help New Zealand pile misery on listless Zimbabwe on the second day of the second Test at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Friday. Photo credit: BLACKCAPS/X

2nd Test: Ravindra, Conway and Nicholls centuries help New Zealand pile misery on listless Zimbabwe

Himani Shivpuri reveals 'Raksha Bandhan has always held a sacred place in my heart'

Himani Shivpuri reveals 'Raksha Bandhan has always held a sacred place in my heart'