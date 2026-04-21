April 21, 2026 8:01 PM हिंदी

Eddie Murphy becomes grandfather, welcomes first grandson

Eddie Murphy becomes grandfather, welcomes first grandson

Los Angeles, April 21 (IANS) Hollywood actor Eddie Murphy has embarked on a new phase. The actor has welcomed his first grandson declaring "it's raining blessings”.

The ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ star revealed the happy news during an appearance at the American Film Institute Achievement Award Ceremony confirming the new baby arrived earlier this year, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Eddie told ‘Entertainment Tonight’, "I just had my first grandson two months ago”. The actor did not reveal which of his children welcomed the little boy but ‘People’ magazine reports Eddie's daughter Bria, 36, showed off a baby bump at the red carpet screening of his documentary Being Eddie in November.

Eddie also shared the happy news that he became a grandfather again earlier this month when his son Eric, 36, welcomed a little girl named Ari Skye with his wife Jasmin, whose dad is fellow Hollywood star Martin Lawrence.

He added, "I had my third granddaughter two weeks ago. So all this stuff is happening. I'm like it's raining blessings on me. Raining blessings".

When asked if he's been handing out parenting advice, the actor told the outlet, "Oh, you don't give advice like that. You know, your kids don't go by your advice. Your kids go by the example you set. They watch you. The stuff you be saying, they don't even pay that s*** no mind. They watch and see what you do. So, I don't give a lot of advice”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Eddie is dad to 10 children. He shares Eric with Paulette McNeely and Christian, 35, with Tamara Hood. He fathered Bria, Shayne, 31, Zola, 26, and Bella, 24, and son Myles, 33, with his ex-wife Nicole Mitchell, daughter Angel, 19, with Spice Girls star Melanie Brown and he also has Izzy, nine, and Max, seven, with his current wife Paige Butcher.

Eddie previously opened up about Eric's wedding to Jasmine revealing the couple tied the knot last May in an intimate church ceremony.

Appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show in May, 2025, the actor said the wedding had taken place around “two weeks ago” and explained the couple had opted against a large celebration.

“They went off, everybody was making the big wedding plans, and then they decided they wanted to do something quiet with just the two of them”, he added.

--IANS

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