ED team attacked after raid at Vijayan’s house, vehicles smashed, security personnel injured

Thiruvananthapuram, May 27 (IANS) Tension flared outside the rented residence of veteran CPI-M leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in the wake of the Enforcement Department raids on Wednesday, as angry party workers allegedly attacked vehicles carrying agency officials soon after the searches ended.

Three vehicles accompanying the ED team were damaged in the violence, while central security personnel, drivers and a few police officials sustained injuries as protesters went on a rampage outside the house.

According to eyewitnesses, CPI-M workers and sympathisers who had gathered near the residence waylaid the convoy as the ED officials were leaving after the raid.

Protesters allegedly smashed the windowpanes of the vehicles using sticks and stones, even as police personnel present at the scene initially remained passive spectators.

One of the drivers accompanying the ED team suffered injuries to his eye after shards of broken glass hit him during the attack.

Another driver was also injured in the violence.

A few police personnel deployed in the area also suffered minor injuries while attempting to bring the situation under control.

Despite the attack, the ED officials managed to drive away from the spot and later reached the local police station, where statements were recorded regarding the incident.

Soon after the convoy escaped, the police swung into action and began rounding up protesters involved in the violence.

Several CPI-M workers reportedly rushed into a nearby local party office to evade arrest.

Police personnel later surrounded the office as part of the crackdown.

The attack took place in the presence of several senior CPI-M leaders who had gathered outside the residence during the course of the ED raid.

The incident triggered high drama in the state capital and further escalated political tensions surrounding the ongoing Enforcement Directorate probe linked to the alleged CMRL-Exalogic financial transactions case.

The violence has also raised serious questions over the police response, with visuals from the scene reportedly showing officers failing to immediately intervene when the vehicles were being vandalised.

--IANS

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