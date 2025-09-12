September 12, 2025 7:51 PM हिंदी

Ed Sheeran releases his new album Play: 'It made me fall in love with fun again'

Los Angeles, Sep 12 (IANS) After successfully wrapping up his Mathematics series, English singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran has released his new album titled "Play".

For this latest venture, Ed has explored new musical ground by collaborating with producers and musicians from across the globe.

Taking inspiration from his exposure to Indian and Persian musical cultures and their connections to the Irish folk tradition Ed grew up with, he has explored a borderless musical language, giving the album a distinctive edge.

Talking about his latest musical venture, Ed wrote a note on social media. He revealed that the album made him fall in love with fun all over again.

"Play is the album that’s made me fall in love with fun again. Writing and recording Subtract was so cathartic but also so heavy. Going into Stereo after Mathematics ended I wanted to start with the polar opposite. Play celebrates love, life, culture, exploring, creativity and technicolour.," he penned.

Sharing his experience of working on "Play", he added, "I’ve loved making this record and the last 6 months have been just what I needed to get back into the swing of things - to reheat my love for pop, and popping up. It’s an album I’m immensely proud of, and just makes me feel good."

Hoping that the album strikes a chord with the listeners, the 'Shape of You' singer said, "I hope it does the same for you. Thank you to all my insanely talented collaborators, and all the fans along the journey who have been at all our pop ups. More to come. Play is out now, lemme know in the comments what your fav song is x"

Praising the album, a cybercitizen commented, "i love sapphire but symmetry and in other words are my new favs @teddysphotos."

Another one penned, "I can't choose yet... I'm listening on repeat to decide wich ones I connect with the most."

The third comment read, "I love it SO much! What a masterpiece".

--IANS

pm/

