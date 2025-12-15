President Murmu leads commemoration of 1971 War victory at Army’s ‘At Home’

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday led events to commemorate the decisive victory in the 1971 War as the Indian Army organised Vijay Diwas “At Home” at Army House here, an official said.

The celebrations featured a showcase of indigenously developed technologies and niche capabilities, reflecting the Indian Army’s steady transformation into a modern, innovative and self-reliant force, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence.

As part of the Vijay Diwas celebrations, the Indian Army showcased a wide range of homegrown technologies and innovations, underscoring its steady transformation into a modern, self-reliant and future-ready force.

The displays reflected how Indian soldiers, engineers, startups and academic institutions are working together to develop solutions that strengthen national security while also offering strong benefits for disaster response, infrastructure development and sustainability, said the statement.

The presence of a large number of guests, including 73 Ambassadors and High Commissioners alongside Gallantry Award winners, Sportspersons, Achievers from varied fields and senior Indian leadership, underscored India’s expanding global defence engagement and the growing international confidence in the Nation’s homegrown military technologies.

A key highlight of the display was an AI-based satellite imagery analysis system that helps interpret satellite pictures quickly and accurately.

Instead of manually studying images, the system uses artificial intelligence to identify changes, track developments and flag important observations.

“Developed with Indian startups and academic institutions, the technology supports better planning, monitoring and decision-making. While it strengthens the Army’s awareness and preparedness, the system can also support civilian agencies in areas such as disaster monitoring, land management, agriculture assessment and infrastructure planning,” said the statement.

The initiative demonstrates how advanced technology developed for defence can directly support national development.

The Indian Army also displayed a compact, portable AI system designed to function even in areas with no internet or network connectivity.

This “AI-in-a-Box” allows users to analyse information, plan tasks and receive decision support independently. Built to work in tough conditions, the system ensures that technology remains available even in remote locations, said the statement.

Developed with Indian research institutions and industry partners, it highlights how artificial intelligence can be adapted to Indian conditions rather than relying on imported solutions, it said.

The same technology can also support disaster relief teams and emergency planners working in isolated regions.

The Indian Army also showcased Ekam AI, a fully indigenous and secure artificial intelligence platform designed for sensitive environments. It enables users to analyse information, manage documents, and support decision-making without dependence on foreign software or external cloud systems.

The Army also presented a drone analysis system developed in India to study recovered drones and extract useful information. The tool helps understand how drones were used and supports better preparedness against emerging threats.

--IANS

rch/dan