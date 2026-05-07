ED raids spark political storm in Punjab; Oppn alleges 'massive corruption network' under AAP govt

Chandigarh, May 7 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s raids at multiple locations linked to builders and associates in Mohali and Chandigarh on Thursday triggered a fresh political storm in Punjab, with Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of running a "massive corruption network" in the state.

The ED conducted searches at around 12 locations linked to the Suntec City project and several builders, including Ajay Sehgal, ABS Townships Pvt Ltd, Altus Builders, Dhir Constructions and their associates, in connection with alleged large-scale fraud in obtaining Change of Land Use (CLU) licences from the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) and allegedly cheating the public of hundreds of crores of rupees.

The raids also reportedly covered premises linked to Nitin Gohal, who is alleged to have acted as a liaison between builders and the Punjab government. He is accused of helping builders' default on GMADA dues while arranging political protection for them.

Gohal is also said to be closely associated with Rajbir Guhman, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Reacting to the ED's action, Punjab LoP Bajwa claimed that the raids vindicated the allegations repeatedly raised by the Congress against the AAP government.

"We were saying this from the beginning. The ED raids conducted today are on the close aide of the Chief Minister (Mann), who is his frontman in the whole of Punjab. His close associates, who are doing fraudulent business across the border, have now been raided," Bajwa told IANS.

In a sharp attack on the Punjab dispensation, the LoP alleged that the raids had exposed the "real face" of the AAP government.

"This is the first time I have seen something like this outside Hindi movies, where bags full of Rs 500 notes are allegedly being dropped from one floor to another. This is not the face of a common man’s party; this is corruption worth billions," he said.

Bajwa also alleged that huge sums of money had been siphoned out of Punjab over the last four years.

"I believe that nearly Rs 25,000-30,000 crore has been looted from Punjab and taken to Delhi by the AAP leadership. This is only a drop in the ocean," he claimed.

Questioning about the delay in action by central agencies, the Congress leader said, "We are surprised that the agencies took so long to act. This loot had been going on for years. Whether it is land pooling, the excise scam or illegal mining, crores and billions of rupees are involved."

He also urged investigating agencies to trace the alleged money trail abroad.

"A large amount of their money is in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the United States and the European Union. The agencies must reach the last person involved," Bajwa added.

Meanwhile, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia also launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, accusing them of operating a "large-scale loot system" in Punjab.

"For a very long time, Bhagwant Mann and Kejriwal have been running a massive looting operation in Punjab," Majithia told IANS.

He alleged that the first source of corruption was linked to land acquisition and real estate projects.

"Valuable lands under Greater Mohali Area Development Authority, and Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority are acquired from farmers at low prices and then handed over to large developers. Kickbacks are allegedly taken from these developers," he claimed.

Majithia also alleged that illegal mining and the liquor trade formed the other two pillars of the alleged corruption network.

"Illegal mining is happening on a very large scale in Punjab. Their third source is liquor. They are allegedly in partnership with a notorious gangster and some businessmen who have a share in it. One part remains with them, while another share goes to the AAP leadership," he alleged.

--IANS

sn/khz