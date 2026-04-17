ED raids Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora’s premises in money laundering case; AAP says vendetta

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on the premises of Punjab Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora on Friday morning in Ludhiana, triggering a fresh political controversy.

According to officials and sources, ED teams reached the minister’s residence early in the day, while Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel were deployed outside the premises to secure the area. Searches were also carried out at other locations linked to the minister.

The action is reportedly connected to an old money laundering case and alleged irregularities in land deals.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj reacted to the development, alleging that the BJP follows this pattern to start its preparation for a state election.

In a post on X, he said, “ED has now raided Punjab Minister Sanjiv Arora. This is a clear pattern. This is how BJP starts its preparation for a state election.”

Separately, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Media In-Charge Anurag Dhanda also reacted to the ED's action, saying the Central government have openly declared a dictatorship.

Taking to the social media platform X, he wrote, “This is the second ED raid against the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab within three days. Now, the ED has conducted a raid at the residence of Punjab Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora. The Modi government has crossed all limits of shamelessness. Now they are not even pretending to uphold democratic norms; they have openly declared a dictatorship. Whatever happens with the ED in West Bengal is perfectly fine, then.”

The raids come amid heightened political tensions between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab and the Central government, with opposition leaders alleging selective targeting by central investigative agencies.

However, official confirmation on the specific allegations and details of the ongoing investigation is awaited.

Sources indicated that the ED action is linked to alleged money laundering and irregularities in certain real estate transactions.

Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.

--IANS

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