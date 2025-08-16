August 16, 2025 10:36 AM हिंदी

ED conducting raids at properties linked to TN minister I. Periyasamy

ED conducting raids at properties linked to TN minister I. Periyasamy

Chennai, Aug 16 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids at multiple locations linked to Tamil Nadu Minister I. Periyasamy. Teams of officials reached his residence on Greenways Road in Chennai, his MLA guest house at Thiruvallikeni, and several properties in Madurai and Dindigul on Saturday morning.

The searches are part of an investigation into suspected money laundering and illegal financial transactions.

The operation has created tension, especially near the minister’s Greenways Road home, where some people initially prevented ED officials from entering the premises.

Security has been tightened in the area, and heavy deployment of police has been reported.

The raids are still in progress, with officers said to be scrutinising property and financial records.

This action is seen as part of a wider pattern of central agency interventions in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier this year, the ED probed alleged irregularities to the tune of Rs 1,000-crore in TASMAC, and examined the tender processes, inflated charges on liquor bottles, and manipulation of licensing.

Raids were carried out at the residences of senior officials including the TASMAC Managing Director, as well as at several distillery operators’ offices.

That case, however, escalated into a major legal dispute. The Supreme Court stayed the probe in May and came down heavily on the ED, warning that the agency was crossing constitutional limits by raiding a state-owned corporation and infringing upon the federal structure.

The agency also recently carried out searches in a case linked to S. Pandian, a former environment official accused in a corruption probe initiated by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.

During those operations, large amounts of cash, gold, silver, diamonds, and property documents were seized, underscoring the scale of alleged irregularities being investigated.

With the raids on Minister Periyasamy now underway, political circles in Tamil Nadu are closely watching developments.

The ruling DMK has in the past accused central agencies of misusing their powers to target its leaders, while the Opposition has insisted that such investigations are necessary to expose corruption.

The outcome of the current searches is expected to have significant political and legal ramifications, further intensifying the friction between the state government and central enforcement agencies.

--IANS

aal/rad

LATEST NEWS

GST reforms as ‘Diwali gift’ major step towards improving tax efficiency

GST reforms as ‘Diwali gift’ major step towards improving tax efficiency

Anupam thanks President Draupadi Murmu for inviting him to Rashtrapati Bhavan: Honoured, Blessed

Anupam thanks President Draupadi Murmu for inviting him to Rashtrapati Bhavan: Honoured, blessed

GST reforms timely, much-needed: Tax experts

Upcoming GST reforms timely, much-needed: Tax experts

Former Australia captain and coach Bob Simpson passes away at 89 (Credit: Steve Waugh/Instagram)

Former Australia captain and coach Bob Simpson passes away at 89

S&P Global upgrades credit ratings on 10 Indian financial institutions

S&P Global upgrades credit ratings on 10 Indian financial institutions

US could unveil semiconductor tariffs next week

US could unveil semiconductor tariffs next week

Salah and Chiesa strike late as Liverpool win 4-2 thriller over Bournemouth (Credit: Liverpool FC/X)

Salah and Chiesa strike late as Liverpool win 4-2 thriller over Bournemouth

‘Pahadi ladki’ Fatima Sana Shaikh is ‘happier in the mountains’

‘Pahadi ladki’ Fatima Sana Shaikh is ‘happier in the mountains’

There will be no pact that harms interests of our farmers: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

There will be no pact that harms interests of our farmers: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

1.4 lakh users activated FASTag annual pass on Day 1 with 1.39 lakh transactions

1.4 lakh users activated FASTag annual pass on Day 1 with 1.39 lakh transactions