May 08, 2026 6:04 PM हिंदी

ECI publishes assembly poll index cards, statistical reports in record 72 hrs

ECI publishes assembly poll index cards, statistical reports in record 72 hrs

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday published the index cards and statistical reports for the elections to the Legislative Assemblies and bye-elections 2026 within a record 72 hours of the declaration of results.

The data release covers all 830 Assembly constituencies where the election process concluded on May 6.

Digital updating and faster publication of the index cards and statistical reports are among the over 30 initiatives taken in the last one year by the Election Commission, the ECI said in a statement on Friday.

The poll panel noted that prior to the introduction of the ECINET platform, the process of compiling this data manually through field officials typically took several weeks or even months.

The index cards contain comprehensive data across multiple dimensions, including candidate details, electors, votes polled, and party-wise performance. These records are now accessible to the public via the ECINET App and the official ECI website. In a concurrent move, the Commission released a set of 14 statistical reports.

This is the first time such reports have been made available within three days of the poll results.

The reports provide an exhaustive breakdown of variables, including assembly constituency-wise voter turnout, gender-wise participation, and constituency-wise detailed results.

The ECI described the publication as a "suo-moto initiative" aimed at promoting transparency for stakeholders, including researchers and the public.

While the reports are prepared from secondary data, the Commission clarified that the primary data remains in the statutory forms maintained by Returning Officers, which are considered final.

Additionally, the Commission announced that a re-poll has been scheduled for the Falta Assembly constituency in West Bengal, set to take place on May 21. A re-poll was ordered in all the polling stations of the Falta seat after complaints during the voting in the second and final phase of polling on April 29. The results will be announced on May 24.

--IANS

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