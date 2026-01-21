ECB appoint Troy Cooley as England men’s elite pace bowling lead coach

London, Jan 21 (IANS) The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has appointed Troy Cooley as the men’s elite national pace bowling lead coach, where the Australian will oversee the development of fast bowlers across England’s senior men’s and pathway teams.

Cooley will be responsible for coaching pace bowlers in the England men’s side as well as the England Lions and Young Lions squads. Cooley, 60, returns to a role he previously held between 2003 and 2006, a period that included England’s Ashes victory at home in 2005. He had been England’s pace bowling coach in Australia for the Ashes and Lions squads in 2021.

Cooley also spent 15 years with Cricket Australia’s National Performance Programme in Brisbane, before recently finishing a stint as the fast-bowling coach at the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru, where he began work in 2021.

Cooley also served as the bowling coach for the Indian women's team during the T20 World Cup held in South Africa in February 2023 and played a similar role for the India men's A team during their England tour in May-June 2025.

“I am proud of the foundation built in recent years and grateful to the BCCI team, led by VVS Laxman, for their support. Joining the ECB is an exciting opportunity to help shape the next phase of England’s pace‑bowling future - bringing together the art of performance and the science of long‑term development.

“England’s pace‑bowling talent and identity are world‑class. My focus is to continue strengthening pathway alignment - technical standards, coaching language, performance expectations – by blending practical coaching with evidence‑based development so bowlers and coaches can progress with clarity and confidence," said Cooley.

His return to England’s set-up comes at a time when the side is in Sri Lanka for a white-ball series, as part of their preparation for the Men’s T20 World Cup happening from February 7 to March 8.

“Troy is one of the very best coaches in the world whose record over more than two decades speaks for itself. He has coached and developed the best pace bowlers in all conditions, and his vast experience and knowledge will not only benefit the England Men’s team but also help to nurture the next wave of fast-bowling talent.

“This role will see him work with pace bowlers and coaches at all levels of the men’s professional game as we look to build a structure for sustainable success,” said Rob Key, Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket.

--IANS

nr/bsk/