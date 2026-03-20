March 20, 2026 5:21 PM हिंदी

ECI directs parties to get political advertisements certified by MCMC before release

ECI directs parties to get political advertisements certified by MCMC before release

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday directed political parties to get their advertisements verified and certified by its media certification wing before releasing them on any electronic platform, including social media.

The directive, which comes ahead of crucial Assembly elections in four states and a Union Territory (UT), is seen as a move to keep a check on the spread of "falsified and AI-generated" content to misguide voters.

"No political advertisements are to be released to any internet-based media/websites, including social media websites, by political parties/ candidates without pre-certification from the respective MCMC," the poll panel said in a statement.

According to the EC directive, the political parties will have to get their advertisements pre-certified by the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC). Also, the candidates have been asked to share details of their authentic social media accounts.

The poll panel has asked all the registered political parties, contesting candidates to apply to the MCMC for pre-certification of all political advertisements on electronic media (such as TV, radio, AV displays at public places, e-papers, bulk SMS/voice messages), including social media, before publication.

"All registered political parties headquartered in a state/UT can apply for certification of such advertisements with the State Level MCMC. The applications must be submitted within the specified timelines," it said.

An Appellate Committee headed by the CEO has also been constituted at the state level to entertain appeals against the decisions of District/State MCMC.

The MCMCs have been entrusted with the responsibility of keeping a strict vigil on the suspected cases of paid news.

Candidates are also expected to share the details of their authentic social media accounts in their affidavit at the time of filing their nomination.

"According to Section 77(1) of Representation of the People Act, 1951 and the directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, political parties should also submit a statement of expenditure incurred on campaigning through internet, including social media websites, to the ECI within 75 days of the completion of the assembly elections," the EC statement also noted.

Elections are set to be held for electing new members to the Assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry in April with results to come out on May 4. Also, by-elections in 6 states are being held, and their result will also be declared on May 4.

--IANS

mr/vd

LATEST NEWS

Harry Maguire returns as England announce 35-man squad for pre-World Cup friendlies (Credit: X/Harry Maguire)

Harry Maguire returns as England announce 35-man squad for pre-World Cup friendlies

India confirms death of Indian national in Riyadh amid West Asia conflict

India confirms death of Indian national in Riyadh amid West Asia conflict

Safe passage to Indian vessels through Strait of Hormuz demonstrates Tehran's friendship: Iranian diplomat

Safe passage to Indian vessels through Strait of Hormuz demonstrates Tehran's friendship: Iranian diplomat

Pakistan's economy in dire straits as fuel prices soar, trade gap surges

Pakistan's economy in dire straits as fuel prices soar, trade gap surges

Uma Thurman speaks up on her resentment for on-screen violence despite starring in gory ‘Kill Bill’ movies

Uma Thurman speaks up on her resentment for on-screen violence despite starring in gory ‘Kill Bill’ movies

Pakistan’s rise exports slump 35 pc in Feb, less competitive due to subsidies: Report

Pakistan’s rice exports slump over 35 pc in Feb: Report

Govt blocks another 300 illegal gambling, betting websites

Govt blocks another 300 illegal gambling, betting websites

Lily Collins rings in 37th birthday with husband and daughter

Lily Collins rings in 37th birthday with husband and daughter

Parvathy Thiruvothu shares experience of working with Hrithik Roshan: Grounded and risk-taking storytelling

Parvathy Thiruvothu shares experience of working with Hrithik Roshan: Grounded and risk-taking storytelling

'Easy to criticise, difficult to become Modi', says Acharya Pramod Krishnam; extends gratitude to PM Modi for enquiring about his health

'Easy to criticise, difficult to become Modi', says Acharya Pramod Krishnam; extends gratitude to PM Modi for enquiring about his health