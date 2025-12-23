EAM Jaishankar's visit strong reflection of close India-Sri Lanka friendship: FM Vijitha Herath

Colombo, Dec 23 (IANS) Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath on Tuesday expressed appreciation for External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar's visit to Colombo, stressing that the visit is a "strong reflection of the close friendship and enduring partnership" between the two nations.

He also said that the visit stresses India's role as a first responder through the launch of Operation Sagar Bandhu.

During the joint press statement with EAM Jaishankar in Colombo, Herath expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government of India and EAM Jaishankar for India's "invaluable support" in assisting Sri Lanka to overcome its economic challenges.

"I warmly welcome Dr Jaishankar back to Colombo. Dr Jaishankar's visit at this time is deeply appreciated as it underscores India's steadfast solidarity with Sri Lanka in the aftermath of the adverse weather conditions caused by Cyclone Ditwah," he said.

"On behalf of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the government and the people of Sri Lanka, I convey our profound gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government of India and to you, Dr Jaishankar, for India's invaluable support in assisting Sri Lanka to overcome its economic challenges," he added.

He recalled India's assistance of $4 billion extended through lines of credit to Sri Lanka for essential goods, and petroleum bilateral currency swaps and liability deferment.

Highlighting the multi-dimensional relationship between two nations, Vijitha Herath said, "Sri Lanka and India share a longstanding multi-dimensional relationship rooted in geographical proximity, deep historical and cultural ties, shared values and expanding economic linkages. Our bilateral relations continue to grow from strength to strength through regular high-level engagements and close cooperation at political, official and people-to-people levels."

"In this regard, we deeply value India's continued support in stabilising the Sri Lankan economy through ... assistance, including emergency financing and foreign exchange support, as well as $20.66 million extended to settle payments due for projects completed under existing lines of credit. We also sincerely appreciate India's crucial role in Sri Lanka's debt restructuring process, including as co-chair of the officer creditors committee, which enabled the timely conclusion of discussions," he added.

He spoke about India's assistance following the adverse weather conditions caused by Cyclone Ditwah, which includes providing over 10,000 tonnes of relief material, an Indian Army para-field hospital established in Mahiyangana, which provided critical health care services to patients, Indian army signalers successfully restoring connectivity after cyclone-related disruptions and India providing approximately 10 tonnes of urgent medicines.

"Dr Jaishankar's visit today is particularly significant as he is here to announce a further relief package which will provide meaningful support to Sri Lanka's recovery and rebuilding efforts. Through this gesture, India has once again demonstrated its enduring friendship and solidarity," Herath said.

