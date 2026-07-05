EAM Jaishankar, Qatar's PM discuss new opportunities to deepen Strategic Partnership

Doha, July 5 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani here on Sunday to discuss various facets of bilateral cooperation and explore new opportunities to deepen the Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

"A pleasure to meet Qatar PM and FM Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha today. Thanked him for ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian community. Reviewed various facets of our bilateral cooperation especially energy, trade, investments, connectivity, security and people to people ties. Explored new opportunities for deepening our Strategic Partnership. Appreciate his sharing of assessments on the West Asia conflict and its impact," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), EAM Jaishankar is on an official visit to Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman from July 5 to July 10, focusing on enhancing the bilateral relationship with the four countries and discussing regional developments and issues of mutual interest.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Qatar Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for his phone call and condolences on the loss of lives of Indian nationals in the accident at Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar.

"I thank His Highness the Amir of Qatar for his phone call and condolences on the loss of lives of Indian nationals in the tragic accident at Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar. We both share the grief of the families who have lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," he wrote on X.

The PM added that India and Qatar remain steadfast in their commitment to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens and stand in solidarity with each other.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that 12 Indian nationals were killed in the explosion at Ras Laffan gas field.

"Very unfortunate death of 12 Indian nationals. Several others also died of other nationalities, but we lost 12 of our nationals in the tragedy in the Ras Laffan gas field, where an explosion happened. Several other people have also been injured. I am told that some 66 people are injured across nationalities. We do not know exactly how many of them are Indian nationals, but all those people who are injured are safe," he said at a media briefing.

India and Qatar share close ties anchored in historical commercial ties and people-to-people contacts. Diplomatic relations between India and Qatar were established in 1973 and the two nations marked the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2023. The bilateral cooperation has been steadily growing in diverse sectors through regular and substantive engagements, including at the highest levels of the two governments, according to the statement released by the Indian Embassy in Qatar. The ties between the two countries were elevated to a strategic partnership during the Qatar Amir's visit to India in 2025.

--IANS

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