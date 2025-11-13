EAM Jaishankar outlines India’s priorities at G7, engages multiple leaders

Washington, Nov 13 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a series of bilateral and multilateral engagements at the G7 Foreign Ministers’ meetings in Niagara, Canada, meeting a host of world leaders and attending sessions on energy security and critical minerals and maritime security.

In the outreach session on energy security and critical minerals, Jaishankar presented India’s perspective.

In a post on X, he wrote, “Spoke about the need on both issues to mitigate dependence, strengthen predictability and build resilience. Greater international cooperation is the only way forward. Noted the unpredictability and market constrictions in global supply. More policy consultations and coordination are helpful.

He emphasised that implementation is the “key” and said that “India is open to working constructively with international partners in this regard.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Jaishankar also attended a special session on maritime security and highlighted India’s emergence as “first-responder in the maritime domain” and the country’s “endeavour to deepen HADR partnerships in Indo-pacific through joint exercises and logistics agreements.”

He also noted New Delhi's approach to maritime security through New Delhi’s “MAHASAGAR outlook, Indo-Pacific cooperation and port-led development at home.”

In another post on X, Jaishankar listed India’s specific recommendations: “The imperative of trusted and diversified maritime links. And India’s efforts in upgrading its shipping infrastructure and developing resilient corridors. The need for better coordination in protecting critical maritime and undersea infrastructure. Maritime threats and economic crimes including piracy, smuggling and IUU fishing merit deeper international collaboration.”

The EAM stressed the importance of “maritime trade to national and international prosperity in a globalising world and the central role of resilient ports and secure waterways in securing our collective agenda,” while adding that “UNCLOS must be upheld.”

Jaishankar also held a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the EU, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia and the United States.

In his meeting with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, the two sides discussed recent developments in Ukraine. “A useful conversation sharing Ukraine’s perspective on recent developments,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister also wrote on X, “I was glad to meet with @DrSJaishankar to discuss cooperation between Ukraine and India and international developments. I shared our view of the path to peace, battlefield situation, and Russia’s dangerous strikes on critical substations powering Ukrainian nuclear power plants.”

Jaishankar also met EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas to discuss deepening the India-EU Strategic Partnership and exchange perspectives on the G7 agenda.

In his engagement with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Jaishankar said he “covered bilateral ties, regional hotspots, connectivity and energy.”

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs also wrote on X, “Foreign Minister HH Prince @FaisalbinFarhan met with Minister of External Affairs of India, @DrSJaishankar, on the sidelines of His Highness’s participation in #G7FMM.”

He also met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, where the US Secretary of State offered his condolences on the loss of lives in the Delhi blast on Monday.

EAM Jaishankar posted on X, “Good to meet @SecRubio this morning at #G7 FMM. Appreciate his condolences on the loss of lives in the blast in Delhi. Discussed our bilateral ties, focusing on trade and supply chains. Exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict, the Middle East/West Asia situation and Indo-Pacific.”

On Tuesday, Jaishankar held a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Canada, Mexico, France, Brazil, South Africa, the United Kingdom and Germany.

