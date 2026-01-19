January 19, 2026 5:14 PM हिंदी

EAM Jaishankar offers condolences on Spain train accident

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the train accident in Spain's Adamuz while wishing a swift recovery to people injured in the mishap.

"Saddened to learn about the tragic train accident yesterday in Adamuz near Cordoba city, Spain. Deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Wishes for the swift recovery of those injured," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

EAM Jaishankar's statement came after 39 people died and more than 100 others were injured after the derailment of a high-speed train in Adamuz on Sunday afternoon. Of those injured, 48 remain hospitalised, with 12 of them in intensive care, Spain's leading daily El Pais reported.

Spain's Minister of Transport Oscar Puente, who visited the site of the accident, warned that the death toll "is not final." Nearly 500 people were travelling on two trains involved in the accident, with Iryo Malaga-Madrid train carrying 300 people while 184 travelling on the Alvia Madrid-Huelva train.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will travel to the site of the accident later on Monday after cancelling his visit to Switzerland for the World Economic Forum and his scheduled meeting with the leader of the People's Party (PP), Alberto Nunez Feijoo. Spain's King and Queen will visit Cordoba on Tuesday, where they will meet with authorities and possibly with injured people and relatives of the victims of the train accident, El Pais reported.

The Huelva City Council has declared three days of official mourning for the victims of the train accident in Adamuz. Flags on the city hall are flying at half-mast and the San Sebastian Festival program has been suspended following the train accident. Huelva was the destination of one of the trains involved in the accident and it is feared that majority of the victims are residents of that city and other parts of the province.

