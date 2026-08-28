EAM Jaishankar meets outgoing EU Ambassador, appreciates his contributions towards FTA

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday had a farewell call with the outgoing Ambassador, Delegation of the European Union (EU) to India, Herve Delphin, and appreciated his contribution towards concluding the EU-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

“Had a warm farewell call with the outgoing Ambassador, Delegation of the European Union (EU) to India, Herve Delphin. Appreciated his contributions towards concluding the India-EU FTA and further strengthening India-European Union (EU) Strategic Partnership. Wished him the very best for his future endeavours,” EAM Jaishankar stated on X.

Last month, EAM Jaishankar met the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, in Brussels as part of a high-level diplomatic engagement aimed at further strengthening the India-European Union Strategic Partnership.

The meeting came during EAM Jaishankar’s official visit to Belgium from July 14–15, where he participated in the 3rd India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) meeting alongside senior Indian ministers and officials.

Following his meeting with President Costa, EAM Jaishankar shared details on X, saying: “Pleased to call on President of the European Council Antonio Costa alongside CIM Piyush Goyal, MoS MEITY Jitin Prasada and Principal Scientific Advisor Prof Ajay K Sood. Conveyed warm wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Joined my colleagues to recognise the significant progress in our partnership since the landmark India - EU summit earlier this year. Valued his guidance and warm sentiments for advancing our trade and technology cooperation.”

The meeting underscored the growing momentum in India-EU ties, particularly in trade, technology, innovation, and strategic collaboration, following the landmark India-EU Summit held earlier this year.

Earlier, announcing the start of his Brussels visit, EAM Jaishankar said he held wide-ranging discussions with the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas.

In a post on X, the External Affairs Minister stated: “Started my visit to Brussels, meeting with EU HRVP Kaja Kallas. Had useful discussions on West Asia and the need to ensure peace and stability. Exchanged views on the importance of safe and unimpeded maritime commerce. Also spoke about advancing the India - EU Strategic Partnership to ensure supply chain resilience.”

--IANS

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