EAM Jaishankar meets delegations led by Supriya Sule and Shrikant Shinde

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) The high-level Indian multi-party delegation led by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) Supriya Sule on Friday met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar after concluding a successful visit to Qatar, South Africa, Ethiopia and Egypt, conveying India's resolute stance against terrorism.

"Nice to meet the All Party Delegation headed by Supriya Sule, which visited Qatar, South Africa, Ethiopia, and Egypt," the EAM posted on X.

Sule, while speaking with media after the meeting, highlighted that the delegation briefed the EAM about the diplomatic outreach on Operation Sindoor.

"EAM S Jaishankar wanted to hear our experience and the feedback we got from each country. We discussed it in great detail," she said.

In response to a criticism received from the opposition that the delegation met only Members of Parliament (MPs) and not any decision-makers, she said, "Each delegation met different dignitaries across various countries including Speakers and Vice Presidents. Additionally, MPs are also decision makers and part of policy making in any democracy".

"In a strong democracy, everyone has the right to speak, and many people have different views. Many Congress leaders were there in various delegations, including mine, which had two Congress leaders," she added while responding to a question.

The delegation also included BJP leaders Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Anurag Thakur, and V. Muraleedharan, Congress leaders Manish Tewari and Anand Sharma, Telugu Desam Party's Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Aam Aadmi Party leader Vikramjeet Singh Sawhney, and former diplomat Syed Akbaruddin.

"We shared the gist of the discussions from our visits to four countries as part of the Supriya Sule-led delegation. Overall, it was a highly productive and meaningful dialogue, where those countries strongly condemned terrorist attacks in India. We also spoke about the need for a global effort against terrorism and the successes achieved in our efforts," former Minister V. Muraleedharan told IANS.

During their visit to the four countries, the delegation engaged with the government, parliament, media, think tanks, and the Indian diaspora, highlighting the significance of Operation Sindoor and the continued fight against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

EAM Jaishankar also met the all party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde that visited the UAE, Liberia, Congo and Sierra Leone.

The delegation also included MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg, Manan Kumar Mishra, Sasmit Patra, E.T. Mohammed Basheer, S.S. Ahluwalia, and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy.

--IANS

scor/as

