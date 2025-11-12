EAM Jaishankar holds talks with key foreign ministers at G7 in Canada

Washington, Nov 12 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar held a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from France, Brazil, the United Kingdom and Germany on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Niagara, Canada.

Jaishankar met French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, where the two sides reviewed the India-France Strategic Partnership and discussed ways to deepen cooperation in multilateral and plurilateral formats.

"Took stock of our Strategic Partnership. Discussed deepening our cooperation in multilateral and plurilateral formats," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

He also met Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira and "recognised the recent progress in our bilateral cooperation," adding that both nations are actively exploring greater collaboration in trade, investment, health and technology.

In his engagement with UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, Jaishankar said he "acknowledged the positive momentum in our relations and reaffirmed the India-UK Vision 2035 for further deepening cooperation across key areas."

Jaishankar also held discussions with Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on advancing India-EU ties and exchanged views on developments in the Middle East, the Indo-Pacific and Afghanistan. "Discussed advancing our Strategic Partnership and India-EU ties. Exchanged views on Middle East/West Asia, Indo-Pacific and Afghanistan," he posted on X.

India is participating in the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting as an invited partner under the Canadian presidency, alongside countries such as Brazil, Australia and South Korea. The two-day event focuses on global security, economic resilience, energy cooperation and strengthening partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs said that Jaishankar's visit reflected India's "continued commitment" to work with international partners.

"EAM's participation in the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting reflects India's continued commitment to working with international partners in addressing global challenges and bolstering the voice of the Global South in international fora," it added.

The External Affairs Minister is expected to hold further interactions with counterparts from other participating nations before the formal conclusion of the G7 ministerial sessions in Canada on November 12.

