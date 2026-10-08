EAM Jaishankar highlights India’s transformation under PM Modi’s leadership before diaspora in Cote d’Ivoire

Abidjan, Oct 8 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar interacted with members of the Indian community in Cote d’Ivoire and highlighted India’s transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the Prime Minister completes 25 years at the helm of government.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar described his interaction with members of the Indian community in Cote d’Ivoire as a “great” engagement and spoke about the changes India has witnessed under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.

“Spoke about the many transformations in India under the vision and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Elaborated how PM Modi’s vast experience of Public Service through 25 Years of Seva continue to guide us in our global engagements,” EAM Jaishankar said.

The External Affairs Minister also highlighted several aspects of India’s global engagement under the Modi government, including the diversification of energy supplies amid global uncertainties, efforts to secure fertiliser supplies through partnerships and initiatives aimed at improving the ease of living for citizens by addressing their concerns.

He said India’s approach to global challenges has been shaped by the experience gained through governance and public service, with a focus on finding practical solutions to problems faced by citizens.

Listing some examples, EAM Jaishankar pointed to the transformation in passport services and said that the ability to bring about change has come from a deeper understanding of India’s systems and their functioning.

“Our strides in passport services are a case in point. Being able to bring change through a deep understanding of our systems. It is witnessed in our rapid response to natural disasters or evacuation of nationals in distress,” he said.

He highlighted India’s experience of building consensus during its presidencies of BRICS and the G20, saying that personal relationships and strong rapport had played an important role in advancing India’s global engagements.

The External Affairs Minister also referred to India’s efforts during its G20 presidency to secure permanent membership for the African Union, describing the move as an example of India moving beyond statements and taking concrete action based on a deeper understanding of the functioning of the international system.

He also acknowledged the contribution of the Indian diaspora and its role in strengthening ties between India and other countries, describing members of the overseas Indian community as an important link connecting societies.

The interaction with the Indian community in Cote d’Ivoire comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks 25 years of public service at the head of government, a journey that began on October 7, 2001, when he assumed office as the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

--IANS

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