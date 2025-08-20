August 20, 2025 8:14 PM हिंदी

EAM Jaishankar discusses bilateral ties and global geopolitics with Russian scholars, think tanks

Moscow, Aug 20 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday engaged in an interaction with prominent Russian scholars and think tank representatives, discussing bilateral ties between India and Russia, the evolving global geopolitics and India's perspective during his ongoing three-day official visit to Russia.

“Pleased to interact with prominent scholars and think tank representatives of Russia. Discussed India-Russia relations, contemporary world geopolitics, and India's viewpoint," the EAM posted on X.

Jaishankar also laid a wreath at the 'Tomb of the Unknown Soldier' in Moscow’s Alexander Garden, a war memorial dedicated to the Soviet soldiers who died during the Second World War.

The EAM is scheduled to co-chair the 26th Session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC) in Moscow aimed at further deepening bilateral relations.

EAM Jaishankar’s visit comes at the invitation of Denis Manturov, the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted the strategic significance of the visit.

"The visit aims to further strengthen the longstanding and time-tested India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," the MEA said in a statement ahead of his visit.

During his stay, Jaishankar will also hold bilateral talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The meeting marks a continuation of frequent high-level exchanges between the two countries.

The two leaders had previously met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers' meeting on July 15, as well as during the recent BRICS Summit.

Earlier this year, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also visited Moscow for Foreign Office Consultations with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, underscoring the consistent diplomatic momentum between New Delhi and Moscow.

The visits precede a potential high-level interaction as Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit India later this year following an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

