EAM Jaishankar concludes Kyiv visit by paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi

Kyiv, Sep 3 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday concluded his visit to Ukraine by paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the National Botanical Garden in Kyiv.

“Concluded my visit by paying homage to Bapu at the National Botanical Garden in Kyiv. His life and message underline the need to move from endless war to end of war,” EAM Jaishankar stated on X.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, discussing with him not only ways to enhance India-Ukraine bilateral ties but also approaches to end the ongoing conflict in the region.

"Pleased to call on President Zelensky today. Apprised him of discussions with FM Andrii Sybiha on deepening our bilateral cooperation. Our conversation centred on approaches to end the ongoing conflict," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after meeting Zelensky.

The Ukrainian President also took to X, saying both sides discussed "important issues", including the situation in Black Sea.

"Held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. We discussed important issues. We are grateful to India for its desire to end this unjust war — the war of Russia against Ukraine. This time must certainly not be a time of war. Peace is needed. This is India's clear position," wrote Zelensky.

"Today, when the minister was with us in Kyiv, Russia once again launched jet-powered 'Shaheds', which were not created without Iran's assistance. Thanks to our combat aviation, the delegation was safe, because it is Ukrainian fighters that shoot down the majority of such drones. We hope that other strong states in the world will also take a clear position that this war needs to end and a reliable peace is required," he added.

This is the first-ever standalone bilateral visit by an Indian External Affairs Minister to Ukraine.

"Of course, we discussed the situation in the Black Sea, including the existing threats to civilian shipping. We agree that it is absolutely unacceptable to block the supply of food to those regions where it is highly sensitive and people depend on the relevant sea routes. Russian actions aimed at blocking our ports, our grain corridor, and our supplies are indeed injecting major disruption into global relations. We need to work together to ensure security. Thank you!" he said after meeting EAM Jaishankar on Thursday.

–IANS

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