EAM Jaishankar bats for stronger India-EU relations amid current global volatility

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday held an interaction with the Ambassadors from European Union (EU) member countries in New Delhi which, according to him, focused on the current state of the world with volatility and instability around.

The discussions came ahead of the State Visit to India by the European Council President Antonio Luís Santos da Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who will also be the Chief Guests at the 77th Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

"Pleased to interact with the Ambassadors from EU countries today. Spoke to them about the current state of the world with volatility and instability as the new normal," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after meeting the EU Ambassadors.

"Made a case for stronger India-EU relations that will: Derisk the world economy by cooperating on resilient supply chains; Reassure the international community by providing public goods like HADR, anti-piracy operations, development projects etc; and, stabilise the global order through stronger trade, mobility and security partnership," he added.

The EAM mentioned further that India is eagerly looking forward to the visit of the European Council President Antonio Luís Santos da Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for the Republic Day celebrations.

The EU leaders, who will be arriving in India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will also co-chair the 16th India-EU Summit on January 27.

During the visit, they will call on President Droupadi Murmu and hold restricted and delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Modi. An India-EU Business Forum is also expected to be organised on the sidelines of the India-EU Summit.

"India and the European Union are strategic partners since 2004. The 15th India-EU Summit was held virtually on 15 July 2020. Bilateral ties have expanded and deepened across a wide range of areas, particularly following the historic visit of EU College of Commissioners to India in February 2025. Participation of EU leaders as Chief Guests at the 77th Republic Day and the 16th India-EU Summit will further deepen the India-EU Strategic Partnership and advance collaboration in priority areas of mutual interest," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated ahead of the EU leaders' India visit.

On Wednesday, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas stated that Europe is ready to deliver on a "powerful" new agenda with India.

"Today, the EU agreed to move forward with the signature of a new Security and Defence Partnership. It will expand our cooperation in areas such as maritime security, counterterrorism and cyber-defence. I look forward to signing it next week during the EU-India Summit in New Delhi," Kallas, also the Vice-President of the European Commission, posted on X.

