September 02, 2026 8:13 PM हिंदी

EAM Jaishankar arrives in Poland

EAM Jaishankar arrives in Poland

Warsaw, Sep 2 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar arrived in Poland on Wednesday on an official visit aimed at enhancing bilateral ties. India's Ambassador to Poland, Neeta Bhushan, welcomed the minister at the airport in Warsaw.

"On his arrival in Warsaw, EAM Dr S Jaishankar was warmly welcomed by Amb Neeta Bhushan at Warsaw Chopin airport," the Indian Embassy in Poland stated on X.

During his visit, EAM Jaishankar will hold talks with Poland Deputy Prime Minister Radoslaw Sikorski. After concluding his engagements in Poland, EAM Jaishankar will travel to Ukraine, where he is scheduled to hold talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha.

"The visit will focus on enhancing bilateral relations and also provide an opportunity to exchange views on regional developments and issues of mutual interest," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) mentioned in a statement on Wednesday.

In July, Secretary (West), MEA, Sibi George, and Poland's Secretary of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wladyslaw T Bartoszewski and Under Secretary of State, Ministry of Economic Development and Technology, Michal Baranowski held discussions, reaffirming their shared commitment to strengthening cooperation across political engagements, trade and investment, technology, defence, culture, the fight against global terrorism and other areas of mutual interest.

In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: "Secretary (West) Sibi George met with the Polish Secretary of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Wladyslaw T. Bartoszewski and Under Secretary of State, Ministry of Economic Development and Technology, Mr. Michal Baranowski."

"The wide-ranging discussions reflected the depth of the India-Poland Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed our shared commitment to strengthening cooperation across political engagements, trade &amp; investment, technology, defence, culture, fight against global terrorism and other areas of mutual interest," he added.

India and Poland share a long-standing friendly relationship, marked by high level political contacts and vibrant economic engagement. Diplomatic ties between India and Poland were established in 1954. The two nations share common ideological perceptions, based on their opposition to colonialism, imperialism and racism, according o the Indian Embassy in Poland statement.

--IANS

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