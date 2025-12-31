EAM Jaishankar arrives in Dhaka for Khaleda Zia's funeral, hands over PM Modi's letter to her son

Dhaka, Dec 31 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday and conveyed the Indian government's condolences to BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman on the passing of his mother and former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.

In a post on X, the EAM said that upon arrival in Dhaka, he met with Tarique Rahman and handed over to him a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Conveyed deepest condolences on behalf of the government and people of India. Expressed confidence that Begum Khaleda Zia's vision and values will guide the development of our partnership," he added.

EAM Jaishankar acknowledged Zia's contribution to democracy and expressed optimism about strengthening India-Bangladesh ties in the wake of a democratic transition following the upcoming elections.

Sharing photos of EAM's meeting with Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh's High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, posted on X stating "HE Dr S Jaishankar Hon. External Affairs Minister, in Dhaka, conveys condolences of the people and Govt of India as Bangladesh mourns passing of former Bangladesh Prime Minister BegumKhaledaZia, recognised her contribution to democracy and expressed optimism to strengthen India Bangladesh ties following democratic transition in Bangladesh thru the upcoming election (Feb 2026)."

EAM Jaishankar is in Dhaka to represent India at the funeral of Khaleda Zia, the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Bangladesh's former PM and the BNP chairperson, remembering her as a historic leader whose contributions to Bangladesh and relations with India will always be remembered.

Meanwhile, thousands of people from across the country have been arriving in the capital's Manik Mia Avenue at Parliament Complex since early morning to pay their final respects.

According to the local media reports, 27 platoons of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed at strategic points in Dhaka to maintain tight security.

Zia, a three-time Prime Minister and long-time chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), died early Tuesday morning after a prolonged illness. She was 80.

Zia had been admitted to the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka on November 23 after developing serious complications involving her heart and lungs.

Media reports said she was also battling pneumonia during her final days. She remained under close medical observation for 36 days, with doctors describing her condition as fragile.

Zia will be laid to rest beside her husband, former president Ziaur Rahman, at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka, according to local media reports.

--IANS

scor/sd/