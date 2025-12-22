December 22, 2025 9:01 PM हिंदी

EAM Jaishankar arrives in Colombo, receives warm welcome

Colombo, Dec 22 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar arrived in Sri Lanka's capital, Colombo, on Monday. Sri Lankan Deputy Tourism Minister Ruwan Ranasinghe received him at the airport.

"Landed in Colombo this evening. Thank Deputy Tourism Minister Ruwan Ranasinghe for the warm reception. Look forward to my meetings with Sri Lankan leadership tomorrow," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

EAM Jaishankar's visit to Sri Lanka, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated earlier in the day, underscores India’s Neighbourhood First Policy and takes place in the context of Operation Sagar Bandhu launched to address the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

India launched Operation Sagar Bandhu on November 28, as the First Responder in the immediate aftermath of the devastating Cyclone Ditwah, to provide urgent Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) support to Sri Lanka.

Last week, India delivered relief supplies to various regions of flood-hit Sri Lanka, reflecting its steadfast commitment in assisting the neighbouring nation in time of crisis during the Operation Sagar Bandhu.

On December 18, India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, visited the Kolonnawa suburb of Colombo and the Bhaktivedanta Children's Home 'Gokulam' in Wattala - areas that have been severely affected by floods in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah.

As part of India's continued assistance to the island nation, High Commissioner Jha distributed assistance kits among families in Kolonnawa in coordination with All Ceylon Sufi Spiritual Association and among children of 'Gokulam' at the ISKCON Temple in Colombo, where they have been relocated.

Earlier, on December 14, an Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft arrived in Sri Lanka, delivering 10 tonnes of medicines and 15 tonnes of dry rations, while also facilitating the return of the Indian Army Field Hospital team, which had been set up in Mahiyanganaya, near Kandy, following the successful completion of its humanitarian mission.

"Efforts to restore critical road connectivity are progressing steadily. Preparatory activities are underway at bridge sites in Chilaw and Kilinochchi, with the damaged Kilinochchi Bridge fully cleared and ready for the installation of a Bailey Bridge, facilitating smoother movement and improved access in the region," the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka said in a statement.

On December 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, expressing his condolences on the loss of lives and devastation caused in the island nation in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah while also assuring India's continued support under ongoing 'Operation Sagar Bandhu'.

As PM Modi conveyed that the people of India stand in firm solidarity and support with the people of Sri Lanka in this hour of need, President Dissanayake expressed his deep gratitude for New Delhi's timely and effective assistance.

"President Dissanayake conveyed his deep gratitude for India's assistance in the wake of the disaster and appreciated the swift deployment of rescue teams and relief material. He also conveyed the appreciation of the people of Sri Lanka for India’s timely and effective response efforts," read a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Expressing his heartfelt condolences on the loss of lives and widespread devastation in Sri Lanka caused by Cyclone Ditwah, PM Modi assured India's continued support under Operation Sagar Bandhu, in line with Vision MAHASAGAR and as 'First Responder'.

