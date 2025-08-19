E-commerce, tech startups lead fresher hiring in India with 88 pc intent from July-Dec: Study

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) The e-commerce and technology startup sector is driving fresher hiring in India with an impressive 88 per cent intent for the July-December period, according to a report on Tuesday.

The Career Outlook report (HY2 2025) by TeamLease EdTech highlights robust opportunities for first-time job seekers in key industries, with retail (87 per cent) and manufacturing (82 per cent) also showing strong hiring intent for freshers.

Among cities, Bangalore leads with 81 per cent intent, followed by Mumbai (67 per cent) and Chennai (59 per cent).

While overall fresher hiring intent has slightly softened to 70 per cent for July-December 2025, a 4 per cent dip from January-June 2025, opportunities remain robust in high-growth sectors.

This shift is attributed to AI-led workforce restructuring, global trade uncertainties, and a strategic focus on retaining experienced talent in core industries, said the report, based on a survey consisting of 1,065 employees and employers.

It noted a steady rise in demand for degree apprentices, with manufacturing (37 per cent), engineering and infrastructure (29 per cent), and information technology (18 per cent) leading the way.

“The strong hiring intent in e-commerce and technology startups reflects the dynamic growth in this sector, creating exciting opportunities for freshers. As industries evolve with technology, freshers who blend technical expertise with adaptability and human skills will find themselves well-positioned,” said Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO, TeamLease EdTech.

“The rise in degree apprenticeship programmes further underscores the demand for practical, skill-based learning pathways,” Rooj added.

Bangalore, Chennai, and Pune are at the forefront of apprenticeship hiring intent at 37 per cent, 30 per cent, and 26 per cent, respectively. Smaller organisations are also displaying a notable inclination to hire freshers compared to larger enterprises, though their hiring capacity remains relatively limited.

Further, demand remains high for roles such as IoT engineer, cloud engineer, process automation analyst, Jr. NLP developer, content marketing executive, and Jr. actuarial analyst, the report said.

It showed that core domain skills in demand include cyber security, data storytelling, prompt engineering, sustainable energy systems, artificial intelligence and machine learning, Internet of Things, actuarial science, genetic engineering, business analytics, and performance marketing.

--IANS

rvt/