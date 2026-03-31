Dwayne Johnson on ‘final wrap’ of Jumanji: Pure creative joy experiences I’ve had in my entire career

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has officially wrapped up the much-loved “Jumanji” franchise, calling it one of the most fulfilling and joyful creative journeys of his career.

Johnson took to Instagram, where he shared pictures featuring him alongside Karen Gillian, Kevin Hart and Jack Black from the shoot.

Sharing a heartfelt note, the actor described the decade-long adventure as a rare experience filled with creativity, camaraderie, and gratitude. He expressed how fortunate he felt to witness an “insanely talented” cast bring together comedy, emotion, and spirit throughout the franchise.

Johnson wrote: “An official FINAL wrap on one of the most fun and pure creative joy experiences I’ve ever had in my entire career - the adventure of JUMANJI.”

He added: “I’m a grateful and lucky sob to have had a front row seat to witness this insanely talented cast showcase their comedy chops combined with heart and mana across this 10 year+ long adventure.”

He went on to thank Jake Kasdan and wrote: “Cheers to my director, writer, collaborator, and friend Jake Kasdan. It’s been my privilege to be directed by you, as we’ve unearthed all these wild characters together in the world of JUMANJI.”

The actor, who played the iconic Dr. Smolder Bravestone, said the role was particularly special to him, as he approached it with deep respect and admiration for Robin Williams, who headlined the original 1995 film.

“And lastly, to Robin Williams ~ this finale is for you. The character of Dr Smolder Bravestone was my absolute honor to play in your spirit with the deepest respect, love and JOY. In theaters CHRISTMAS DAY#JUMANJI.”

Jumanji, which released first in 1995, was directed by Joe Johnston, based on the 1981 children's picture book by Chris Van Allsburg. The film is the first installment in the Jumanji film series and stars Robin Williams, Kirsten Dunst, David Alan Grier, Bonnie Hunt, Jonathan Hyde, and Bebe Neuwirth.

The story centers on a supernatural board game that unleashes jungle-based hazards on its players with every turn they take.

The film spawned an animated television series that aired from 1996 to 1999, and was followed by a spin-off film, Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005), and two sequels, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) and Jumanji: The Next Level (2019), with a third and final sequel set to be released in 2026.

--IANS

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