Dushara Vijayan on working in 'GDN': Life has truly come full circle!

Chennai, July 6 (IANS) Actress Dushara Vijayan, who plays a pivotal role as the wife of one of India's iconic inventors G D Naidu in his biopic 'GDN', has now penned a note of gratitude to the entire team of the film for the opportunity, saying being a part of the film had truly made life come a full circle for her.

Taking to her Instagram stories section to share a picture of herself with Madhavan at the film's trailer launch event that was held in Coimbatore, Dushara wrote, "Growing up in Coimbatore, I remember school trips to the G.D. Naidu Museum — never imagining that one day, I would be part of bringing his story to life on screen."

She went on to say, "From standing there as a child, learning about his extraordinary life… to now stepping into his world—life has truly come full circle. My heartfelt gratitude to the entire cast, crew, and production team for this incredible opportunity."

She concluded the note with a message to the audience. She wrote, "And to the audience—you are not ready for what you are about to witness."

On Saturday, the makers of the film released a trailer of the eagerly awaited film at a special event organised at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore, which is also the hometown of the legendary inventor.

The trailer released begins with a person saying G D Naidu, in his old age, had gone mad, as he had bombed his own building. The trailer then shows an Englishman asking, "Who the hell is this fakir?"

It is then that GD Naidu's character is introduced with flair. His detractors are jealous he is making millions through his transport system UMS. We also realise that he has started a polytechnic engineering college.

The trailer shows actor Jayaram playing a very vicious character called Krishnan with power. He asks, "GDN charges huge amounts as fees but does he find paying tax a bitter pill to swallow?"

The British realise that GDN is working within the system and that his books are clean. However, his rivals are intent on thwarting his fame and success by hook or crook. Vinay Rai's character is seen telling an English official, "Soil the books."

Those in power try to restrict GDN's growth by levelling trumped up charges against him. Jayaram's character is seen ordering cops to search GDN's premises claiming they had got information that GDN had developed machines for printing counterfeit currency.

Eventually, we get to know from the trailer that GDN was an honest tax payer who was paying all his taxes on time and that he began questioning the government only when they began levying taxes unjustly on him.

The trailer then shows the British government bringing treason charges against GDN, saying that he was doing business with the Nazis and that this was against the interests of the crown.

Krishnan's character threatens saying that GDN will not be allowed even one peaceful night's sleep from that point on. The trailer ends with Aditi Balan's character summing up the courage of GDN.

She says," If the story of a hunt is written by the lion without the hunter in it, then the meaning of courage itself will change."

The film, apart from Madhavan, also features Jayaram, Priyamani, Dushara Vijayan, Sathyaraj, Aditi Balan, Vijay Rai in pivotal roles. The film has music by Govind Vasantha and cinematography by Aravind Kamalanathan.

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IANS

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