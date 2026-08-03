August 03, 2026 1:26 PM हिंदी

Dulquer Salmaan's 'Sri Sri' unit wraps up Europe schedule

Dulquer Salmaan's 'Sri Sri' unit wraps up Europe schedule (Photo Credit: Dulquer Salmaan/Instagram)

Chennai, Aug 3 (IANS) If sources in the industry are to be believed, the unit of director Ravi Nelakuditi's upcoming romantic entertainer 'Sri Sri', featuring actors Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde in the lead, has now wrapped up its ongoing schedule in Europe.

Sources close to the unit of the film said that the unit had gone to Hungary to film some important sequences and that the unit had now wrapped up the schedule.

For the unaware, the makers of the film had welcomed well known Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu onboard the unit of the film in February this year.

Taking to its X timeline to wish Jagapathi Babu a happy birthday, well known production house SLV Cinemas, which is producing the film, had said, "Happy Birthday to the versatile @IamJagguBhai Garu. The world of DQ41 gets special with your addition. -Team #DQ41. #SLVC10 Starring @dulQuer, @hegdepooja, @meramyakrishnan, @Dheekshiths. Directed by @ravinelakuditi9. Music by @gvprakash. Cinematography by #AnayOmGoswamy. Editing by #KotagiriVenkateswaraRao. Production design by @artkolla. Produced by @sudhakarcheruk5 under @SLVCinemasOffl. Co-produced by @innamuri8888."

The film, which went on floors in August last year, features Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde in the lead.

The project was launched with a special pooja ceremony in Hyderabad last year.

While Natural Star Nani had given the clap for the mahurat shot, Buchi Babu had switched on the camera. 'Dasara' director Srikanth Odela had also graced the mahurat ceremony.

Treating the netizens to sneak peeks from the launch ceremony, Dulquer had said, "The much awaited #DQ41 - a heartwarming contemporary love story - launched grandly with a pooja ceremony...Natural Star @nameisnani gave the clap & blockbuster directors @srikanthodela__ & @buchibabu_sana graced the event to bless the team."

Backed by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas, the music for the film is being provided by two-time National Award winner GV Prakash.

Apart from Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Hegde and Jagapathi Babu, the film will also feature Ramya Krishnan and Deekshith Shetty in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, the film has Anay Goswamy as its cinematographer, and Avinash Kolla as the head of the production design.

Touted to be a pan-India project, 'Sri Sri' will reach the audience in five languages.

--IANS

mkr/

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