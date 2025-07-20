July 20, 2025 9:42 PM हिंदी

Dulquer Salmaan meets Telangana CM to thank him for the Gaddar Telangana State Film Award

Dulquer Salmaan meets Telangana CM to thank him for the Gaddar Telangana State Film Award

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Mollywood actor Dulquer Salmaan met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to thank him personally for the Gaddar Telangana State Film Awards.

DQ was given the honor for his powerful performance in the 2024 outing "Lucky Baskhar".

The 'Sita Ramam' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a few glimpses of his visit to the Chief Minister.

The video showed CM Reddy honoring DQ with a shawl and a bouquet.

Calling the CM the 'most gracious host', Dulquer wrote, "Had a very memorable morning, meeting with the honourable Telengana Chief Minister Shri Revanth Reddy Garu, who was the most gracious of hosts. I wanted to thank him personally for the Gaddar State Film Awards, which I was unable to attend as I was out of the country."

Thanking CM Reddy for sparing so much time, the 'Kurup' actor added, "It was extremely kind of him to spend this much time with us chatting about Cinema, especially the Telugu and Malayalam industries and about his love for our various states and languages."

"Humbled by this recognition, I once again thank everyone who’s given me these incredible opportunities and grateful always to the audiences for your love," DQ penned, showing his gratitude.

The Venky Atluri's directorial talks about a lower-middle-class man who indulges in financial scams after struggling to support his family amidst debt.

Backed by Sithara Entertainments, along with Fortune Four Cinemas and Srikara Studios, "Lucky Baskhar" was released in the cinema halls on October 31.

Up next, Dulquer will be seen leading the forthcoming Malayalam flick "I'm Game". Touted to be a high-energy, mass-action entertainer, the much-anticipated drama has been made under the direction of Nahas Hidayath.

Aside from DQ, "I'm Game" will also feature Tamil actor and director Mysskin, Kathir, and Samyuktha Viswanathan in key roles.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Global confidence in MP: Rs 11,119 crore investment flows in from Dubai and Spain roadshows

Global confidence in MP: Rs 11,119 crore investment flows in from Dubai and Spain roadshows

Dulquer Salmaan meets Telangana CM to thank him for the Gaddar Telangana State Film Award

Dulquer Salmaan meets Telangana CM to thank him for the Gaddar Telangana State Film Award

Arjun Chheda, Ishaan Madesh share honours on Day 2 of Round 1 of the MMSC fmsci Indian National Car Racing Championship 2025 at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore on Sunday. Photo credit: MMSC

National 4W Racing: Chheda, Madesh share honours on Day 2 of Round 1

Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Scott Draper withdraw from Canadian Masters in Toronto. Photo credit: ATP Tour

ATP Tour: Sinner, Djokovic, Draper withdraw from Canadian Masters in Toronto

Puri horror: Odisha DGP visits crime spot in Balanga

Puri horror: Odisha DGP visits crime spot in Balanga

Oriental Cup 2025 set for kick-off with a full slate of boys’ and girls’ matches to be played at the Dr. Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi on Monday.

Oriental Cup 2025 set for kick-off with a full slate of boys’ and girls’ matches

Have mutual respect, avoid personal attacks: VP Dhankhar to political parties

Have mutual respect, avoid personal attacks: VP Dhankhar to political parties

Bihar: PM-KISAN scheme brings turnaround in lives of Vaishali farmers

Bihar: PM-KISAN scheme brings turnaround in lives of Vaishali farmers

UIDAI plans to speed up children’s Aadhaar biometric update through schools

UIDAI plans to speed up children’s Aadhaar biometric update through schools

South Africa sail into final with seven-wicket win over Zimbabwe in T20I Tri-series at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Sunday. Photo credit: ProteasMen/X

T20I Tri-series: South Africa sail into final with seven-wicket win over Zimbabwe