Dulquer Salmaan meets Telangana CM to thank him for the Gaddar Telangana State Film Award

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Mollywood actor Dulquer Salmaan met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to thank him personally for the Gaddar Telangana State Film Awards.

DQ was given the honor for his powerful performance in the 2024 outing "Lucky Baskhar".

The 'Sita Ramam' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a few glimpses of his visit to the Chief Minister.

The video showed CM Reddy honoring DQ with a shawl and a bouquet.

Calling the CM the 'most gracious host', Dulquer wrote, "Had a very memorable morning, meeting with the honourable Telengana Chief Minister Shri Revanth Reddy Garu, who was the most gracious of hosts. I wanted to thank him personally for the Gaddar State Film Awards, which I was unable to attend as I was out of the country."

Thanking CM Reddy for sparing so much time, the 'Kurup' actor added, "It was extremely kind of him to spend this much time with us chatting about Cinema, especially the Telugu and Malayalam industries and about his love for our various states and languages."

"Humbled by this recognition, I once again thank everyone who’s given me these incredible opportunities and grateful always to the audiences for your love," DQ penned, showing his gratitude.

The Venky Atluri's directorial talks about a lower-middle-class man who indulges in financial scams after struggling to support his family amidst debt.

Backed by Sithara Entertainments, along with Fortune Four Cinemas and Srikara Studios, "Lucky Baskhar" was released in the cinema halls on October 31.

Up next, Dulquer will be seen leading the forthcoming Malayalam flick "I'm Game". Touted to be a high-energy, mass-action entertainer, the much-anticipated drama has been made under the direction of Nahas Hidayath.

Aside from DQ, "I'm Game" will also feature Tamil actor and director Mysskin, Kathir, and Samyuktha Viswanathan in key roles.

