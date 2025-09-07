September 07, 2025 5:13 AM हिंदी

Duleep Trophy: Central Zone inch closer to final after entering lead against West Zone

Shubam Sharma (96), Rajat Patidar (77) score half-centuries as Central Zone inch closer to final after entering lead against West Zone in the Duleep Trophy semifinals in Bengaluru on Saturday. Photo credit: BCCI Domestic

Bengaluru, Sep 6 (IANS) Half-centuries from Shubham Sharma (96), Upendra Yadav (87), Rajat Patidar (77), and Harsh Dubey (75) powered Central Zone to inch closer to the 2025/26 Duleep Trophy final after reaching 556/8 in 157 overs at stumps on day three of their semifinal against West Zone.

At the close of day three’s play at the BCCI CoE Ground 2, Central Zone have secured a first-innings lead of 118 runs, which means they can enter the final on this basis even if the game ends in a draw. Saransh Jain is unbeaten on 37 with Yash Thakur giving him company on four not out.

West Zone tried every option in search of breakthroughs, and even handed the ball to skipper Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal, but the Central Zone batters marched on relentlessly. Though three wickets fell in the first session, Dubey and Yadav blunted the bowling attack with a crucial 134-run stand off 197 balls for the sixth wicket that firmly pushed their side into the lead.

Although none of the batters reached the three-figure mark, Central Zone will be satisfied with their collective effort. For the West Zone, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja returned figures of 4-101, but found little support from the rest of the bowling attack.

Patidar resumed positively in the morning, reaching his fifty off 62 balls before falling to Jadeja to end his 127-run stand with Shubham. The left-arm spinner later removed Yash Rathod for just two, with Ruturaj Gaikwad taking a stunning catch.

Shubham looked solid to get a century, but fell four runs short of it after a mix-up with Yadav. Central Zone, however, continued to build through a counterattacking stand between Upendra and Dubey, who steered Central Zone into the lead.

While Yadav reached his fifty in 84 balls, Dubey brought up his half-century off 62 balls, before Shams Mulani and Jadeja took them out. Brief interruptions due to rain could not halt the Central Zone’s momentum, with even Deepak Chahar chipping in late with attacking strokes to hit 33 off 52 balls. But with a healthy first-innings lead secured, Central Zone now have one foot firmly in the final.

Brief scores:

West Zone 438 all out in 108 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 184; Harsh Dubey 3-118) trail Central Zone 556/8 in 157 overs (Shubham Sharma 96, Upendra Yadav 87; Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 4-93, Arzan Nagwaswalla 1-53) by 118 runs

--IANS

nr/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Jeremy Renner shares how the cast of his new help him recover

Jeremy Renner shares how the cast of his new help him recover

Sydney Sweeney gorged on milkshakes to prepare for her part in boxer biopic

Sydney Sweeney gorged on milkshakes to prepare for her part in boxer biopic

AIMIM to support INDIA bloc nominee Sudershan Reddy in Vice-Prez polls

AIMIM to support INDIA bloc nominee Sudershan Reddy in Vice-Prez election

Fake Facebook post: Bengal youth allowed to appear in exams tomorrow (Lead)

Fake Facebook post: Bengal youth allowed to appear in exams tomorrow (Lead)

Sikandar Raza shines as Zimbabwe skittle Sri Lanka for second-lowest T20I total in the second match of the three-match series at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Saturday. Photo credit: Zimbabwe Cricket

Raza shines as Zimbabwe skittle Sri Lanka for second-lowest T20I total

From ideologues to hired guns: Maoists without ideology struggle to survive

From ideologues to hired guns: Maoists without ideology struggle to survive

Delhi court grants interim injunction to Adani Enterprises in defamation suit

Delhi court grants interim injunction to Adani Enterprises in defamation suit

Ravie Dubey says 'it is your destiny to be respected by the world' as Sargun Mehta turns 37

Ravie Dubey says 'it is your destiny to be respected by the world' as Sargun Mehta turns 37

India beat China 7-0 to set up final against Korea in Season 12 of the Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Rajgir, Bihar, on Saturday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Men’s Asia Cup 2025: India beat China 7-0 to set up final against Korea

Maha: Grand farewell to Ganapati Bappa amid huge processions

Maha: Grand farewell to Ganapati Bappa amid huge processions