DRI seizes 1,115 tonnes of Pakistani goods smuggled into India

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 39 containers carrying 1,115 metric tonnes of Pakistani-origin goods, valued at nearly Rs 9 crore, that were being illegally imported into India by sea via Dubai, officials said on Thursday.

In two separate cases, these consignments were seized at Nhava Sheva port.

The consignments were falsely declared as UAE-origin, masking their Pakistani origin.

However, investigations revealed that these goods actually originated from Pakistan and were merely transshipped via Dubai for import into India.

The DRI launched an operation codenamed "Operation Deep Manifest", targeting the illegal import of Pakistani-origin goods routed through third countries, primarily via Dubai in UAE.

One of the partners of an importing firm was arrested on Thursday, according to an official statement.

Following the Pahalgam terror attacks, the Indian government had imposed a comprehensive ban, effective from May 2, 2025, on the direct or indirect import or transit of goods originating in or exported from Pakistan.

However, despite the stringent ban on Pakistan imports into India, some importers attempt to bypass the government policy by misdeclaring the origin of goods and by manipulating the related shipping documents.

Investigations revealed that the goods were initially transported from Pakistan to Dubai on one set of containers and vessels, and subsequently transferred to another set of containers and vessels bound for India.

Further examination of the goods and analysis of documents gathered during investigations conducted so far uncovered cargo movement trails from Karachi port in Pakistan, and transshipments at Jabel Ali port in Dubai -- en route to Indian ports.

Money transfers with Pakistani entities were also traced, raising serious concerns about illicit financial flows.

The entire modus operandi was orchestrated through a complex web of transactions involving Pakistani and UAE nationals, aimed at obscuring the true origin of the goods, namely Pakistan.

In the context of "Operation Sindoor" and the prevailing heightened security environment, the DRI intensified its vigil, through augmented intelligence gathering and data analytics, for targeting of consignments emanating from Pakistan.

This proactive surveillance has resulted in high-value seizures, according to the official statement.

--IANS

sps/khz