Dream Budget for youth, middle class: Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Highlighting concessions on smartphones in the Union Budget 2025-26, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Sunday that it offers several benefits to the youth and shields the middle class from new taxes.

Sachdeva listened to the 13th Budget proposal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi–led government at the Delhi BJP State Office.

He said that this Budget, which promotes sports and sporting talent, is youth-friendly.

“Budget 2026, which promotes the construction industry, tourism, pilgrimage site development, and medical tourism, will give new wings to Young India,” said Sachdeva.

He said that this is the first Budget prepared at Kartavya Bhavan – the new Central Government office complex in Delhi –, and it fulfils the government’s responsibility towards the people.

Sachdeva stated that by providing a security cover for loans of private builders — the flag bearers of development in Delhi and other urban areas — the Government of India has also accelerated the development of pilgrimage sites. This will benefit the construction industry and increase building activity.

In Budget 2026, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promoted medical tourism to strengthen healthcare for senior citizens, which will lead to the creation of thousands of jobs in the medical sector.

By promoting the development of AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics), the budget will provide new enthusiasm and work opportunities to lakhs of professionals.

Growth in the national hotel industry, development of pilgrimage sites, and cultural conservation will generate thousands of new jobs, Sachdeva said.

The new Income Tax Act announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, to be implemented from April 1, 2026, is a welcome step. By extending the deadline for filing returns for ordinary people filing non-audit income tax returns, the Finance Minister has provided major relief.

By not imposing any new taxes, the government has given significant relief to the middle class.

By providing incentives and support to foreign data service–related companies in India, new employment opportunities have been opened for the youth.

The reduction in customs duty on medicines for cancer and seven other diseases highlights the sensitive and compassionate approach of the Modi government.

Highlighting concessions on smartphones in the Union Budget, the Delhi BJP chief said it will benefit the youth, while lower prices of microwave ovens will benefit homemakers.

In his activity of collectively listening to the Budget live, Sachdeva was joined by Delhi BJP Co-In-Charge Dr Alka Gurjar, State General Secretary Vishnu Mittal, and State BJP Media Head Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

Along with Sachdeva, members of the Delhi BJP Budget Committee — including spokesperson Yasir Jilani, Media Relations Head Vikram Mittal, CA Cell President Deendayal, IT Cell President Punit Agrawal, presidents and office-bearers of all eight morchas of Delhi BJP, and members of the CA Cell — also watched and listened to the ninth successive Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on television in party office.

