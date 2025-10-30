October 30, 2025 7:49 PM हिंदी

DRDO developed, tested specialised food and parachutes for Gaganyaan mission

DRDO developed, tested specialised food and parachutes for Gaganyaan mission

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Advancing the Gaganyaan mission, the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) on Thursday said that it has developed as well as tested specialised food and parachute systems for the Gaganyatris.

Gaganyaan, India’s first human spaceflight, is scheduled to launch in 2027. The mission will carry astronauts to low Earth orbit for a three-day mission and bring them back safely to Earth.

Speaking to IANS, on the sidelines of the DRDO Industry Synergy Meet in Bengaluru, Dr B.K. Das, Director General of Electronics and Communication at DRDO, said that from developing products and technologies for the armed forces, the premier institute has also spread its wings into the space domain with ISRO.

“There are a lot of activities happening on the Gaganyaan mission at DRDO. We have developed specialised food required for the mission and specialised systems for parachutes. We have also got specialised technologies for astronauts who can be dependent on our own systems, products,” Das said.

He noted that the DRDO is ensuring dual use of technologies developed for the armed forces, for the ISRO programmes.

“Many of the technologies have been developed, tested, and have been collaborated with the ISRO,” Das said.

He also noted that phase one and phase two tests of the technologies developed, conducted both in laboratories and in external environments, have produced “very good results”.

“I think both ISRO and the DRDO have got a good satisfaction level from the tests," he said, adding that “still some more work is left”, and it should be completed soon.

“Be sure there is a part of the DRDO in the Gaganyaan programme, and we will be happy to contribute much more to the ISRO programme,” Das told IANS.

Earlier this week, ISRO chief Dr V Narayanan also spoke about the Gaganyaan mission, the progress made under the country’s first human spaceflight mission.

Narayanan highlighted that the development work for the Gaganyaan Mission is nearing completion, “with about 85 to 90 per cent of subsystem-level activities finalised”.

“We are now conducting integrated tests and software validation. Three uncrewed missions will be launched before the crewed flight to ensure full safety and system reliability,” the ISRO Chief told IANS.

--IANS

rvt/

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi flags off 25 new e-buses at Statue of Unity, launches green mobility drive for tourists

PM Modi flags off 25 new e-buses at Statue of Unity, launches green mobility drive for tourists

Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group dismisses Cobrapost report as baseless motivated campaign

Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group dismisses Cobrapost report as baseless motivated campaign

India hosts first Quad Ports of Future Conference

India hosts first Quad Ports of Future Conference

Shah Rukh Khan says he 'respects' his children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan as 'colleagues' in the professional space

Shah Rukh Khan says he 'respects' his children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan as 'colleagues' in the professional space

PM Modi gets warm welcome at Gujarat airport ahead of Sardar Patel's 150th birth anniversary celebrations

PM Modi gets warm welcome at Gujarat airport ahead of Sardar Patel's 150th birth anniversary celebrations

Gold demand in India drops 16 pc in Q3 2025 due to price rally

Gold demand in India drops 16 pc in Q3 2025 due to price rally

Security agencies flag SFJ’s cultural infiltration for Khalistan narrative revival

Security agencies flag SFJ’s cultural infiltration for Khalistan narrative revival

Pak-Afg trade accusations while ignoring ISIS-K threat, raising global alarm

Pak-Afg trade accusations while ignoring ISIS-K threat, raising global alarm

Shah Rukh Khan lays down two conditions to work under son Aryan Khan’s direction

Shah Rukh Khan lays down two conditions to work under son Aryan Khan’s direction

Sardar Patel’s anniversary: Ekta Nagar prepares to celebrate occasion with National Unity parade

Sardar Patel’s anniversary: Ekta Nagar prepares to celebrate occasion with National Unity parade