Drag Nationals 2025 finale: Muddappa back with renewed vigour for the final dash

Chennai, Dec 26 (IANS) Bengaluru ace Hemanth Muddappa returns with renewed determination to the Madras International Circuit this weekend for the decisive final two rounds of the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship 2025, where the title race remains finely balanced.

Riding for Mantra Racing, the 15-time National champion once again tackles four premier categories as he pursues yet another milestone season.

The rider known across the paddock as India’s “Drag King” currently leads two of the four classes he contests and remains firmly in the hunt in the other two, keeping alive the prospect of adding multiple championships to an already unmatched résumé.

Supported by his long-time tuner and technical partner Sharan Pratap, Muddappa will line up on his trusted superbikes, the Gen3 Hayabusa, BMW S1000RR, and Ninja 6R, in the Unrestricted (Super Sport), 1051–1650cc, 851–1050cc, and 551–850cc Super Sport categories.

The opening two rounds in September underlined both his enduring consistency and the growing intensity of competition.

Muddappa began the season in familiar fashion with a commanding triple, winning the 551–850cc, 851–1050cc, and 1051–1650cc classes. He returned on the last Sunday of September to secure a double in the 851–1050cc and 1051–1650cc categories.

The Unrestricted class produced new winners, with Mumbai’s Hanuman Pawshe and Bengaluru’s former National champion Alimon Saidalvi taking turns at the top, while Hyderabad’s seasoned Mohammed Riyaz, Bengaluru’s Mujahid Pasha, and a clutch of emerging riders kept the pressure high. Mantra Racing also celebrated the rise of Mumbai youngster Shahrukh Khan, who swept the Indian bike categories in Round 2.

For Muddappa, the focus now is on precision and execution over the final two rounds, where hundredths of a second could decide the season. His ability to repeatedly deliver clean launches under pressure has long been his defining strength, and he will once again rely on that trademark rhythm as the championship returns to the MIC strip.

“Every championship comes down to consistency, teamwork, and staying calm when it matters most,” said Muddappa, looking ahead to the decisive double-header. “The competition has grown stronger every year, but that only pushes us to work harder. We are ready for the challenge.”

With the promoter Madras Motor Sports Club hosting the final showdown, the stage is set for a high-speed climax to the 2025 drag racing season. And all eyes will be on Mantra Racing’s spearhead as he bids to extend his remarkable chase of National titles.

--IANS

bsk/