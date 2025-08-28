August 28, 2025 9:05 PM हिंदी

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya felicitates young footballers after historic European treble

Mansukh Mandaviya felicitates young footballers after historic European treble. Photo credit: SAI Media

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, felicitated the young footballers of Minerva Academy Football Club, Mohali, in New Delhi on Thursday, terming their victories across Europe as a new beginning for Indian football going forward.

The Under-14/15 squad of 22 players scripted history in July–August 2025 by completing a never-before-achieved European treble, winning the Gothia Cup (Sweden), the Dana Cup (Denmark), and the Norway Cup (Norway).

"This is a new beginning for Indian football in our quest to achieve more glory in the international arena," mentioned Mansukh Mandaviya.

Union Minister urged the young athletes to keep in mind 'nation first' wherever they participate. "More emphasis has to be given towards sports science, nutrition, and mental resilience of these youngsters through psychologists. This will keep India on the winning path. These youngsters have to maintain their high confidence level and their passion towards the sport," Mandaviya added.

These tournaments are regarded as the three most prestigious youth football competitions in the world. The team remained unbeaten in 26 international matches, scoring an astonishing 295 goals while conceding just a handful, against youth clubs from South America, Europe, and more.

Minerva Academy FC, also a Khelo India Accredited Academy, was one of the six clubs from India that had teams in the U-14 Boys category playing during Gothia Cup 2025. They defeated Argentina’s Escuela de Football 18 Tucuman 4–0 this July in the final of the Gothia Cup 2025, known as the ‘Youth World Cup’, in Sweden.

Players like Konthoujam Yohenba Singh (Best Player, Gothia Cup) and Huidrom Tony (Best Player, Dana Cup) also earned individual honours.

--IANS

ab/bsk/

