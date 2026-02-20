Dr. Mandaviya to lead 62nd edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle, celebrating CWG 2030 hosting rights

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, will lead the 62nd edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle on February 22, 2026, from the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, as the nationwide cycling initiative celebrates India being awarded the hosting rights for the Commonwealth Games 2030.

The event will be organised across the country in collaboration with the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and will also mark ESIC’s 75 years of service and social security. Olympic bronze medallist Rupinder Pal Singh and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Rohit Tokas will join the union minister in the Delhi edition.

Ahmedabad has been awarded the hosting rights for the Commonwealth Games 2030, while India have also submitted a bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympic Games.

“India will be hosting a multi-discipline event, the Commonwealth Games, after a gap of 20 years in 2030. This is a moment of pride for every Indian. The Modi Government is fully committed to transforming Bharat into a sports powerhouse by creating a sustainable ecosystem spanning policy reforms, infrastructure development, talent identification, and athlete nurturing. We will leave no stone unturned in realising our Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of hosting the Olympic Games in 2036,” said Mandaviya.

“At the same time, initiatives such as Fit India Sundays on Cycle, including the upcoming edition being organised with ESIC as part of its 75 years of service and social security, reflect our emphasis on building a fit, active, and healthy Bharat through mass participation. Such programmes are integral to making fitness a people’s movement and strengthening the foundation of India’s sporting ecosystem,” he added.

The Government of Gujarat has unveiled a sports-focused budget aimed at transforming Ahmedabad into a world-class Sports City.

India’s preparations for hosting the Commonwealth Games 2030 and its ambition to stage the Olympic Games 2036 are being shaped through sustained planning and engagement across sectors. International sports governance and Olympic-affiliated platforms have, in recent commentary, noted India’s approach to linking major sporting events with improvements in urban mobility, infrastructure development, and long-term city planning.

Last year, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya introduced Fit India Sundays on Cycle to promote cycling as a fitness activity and to address key issues, including combating obesity and reducing pollution.

Rupinder Pal Singh was part of India’s men’s hockey team that won bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and has also won medals at the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and other international tournaments.

Rohit Tokas won bronze at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games and is currently mentoring young athletes through his Tokas Boxing Club.

Previous editions of the initiative have seen participation from personnel of the Indian Army, CRPF, ITBP, several PSUs, and organisations such as the GST Council and Physical Education Foundation of India. Eminent sportspersons and film personalities have also supported the campaign as Fit India Icons.

--IANS

sds/bsk/