DPL 2025: East Delhi Riders pull off record chase against Outer Delhi Warriors

East Delhi Riders pull off record chase against Outer Delhi Warriors in a Season 2 clash in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. Photo credit: DDCA

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) It was raining runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Friday as East Delhi Riders pulled off a historic chase to register a thrilling five-wicket victory over Outer Delhi Warriors in Season 2 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL).

Chasing a towering target of 232, the Riders reached the finish line with four balls to spare, pulling off the highest successful chase in DPL history.

Earlier in the day, Outer Delhi Warriors made a statement with the bat, riding on a sensational century from opener Priyansh Arya, who smashed 111 off 56 balls. His innings was laced with seven fours and nine sixes, and provided the perfect platform for a massive total. He was well supported by Karan Garg, who chipped in with a fluent 43 off 24 balls, helping their side post a daunting 231/7 in 20 overs.

In reply, East Delhi Riders had a shaky start and were reduced to 51/3, but the match turned on its head when Arpit Rana and captain Anuj Rawat came together. The duo stitched a remarkable 130-run stand for the fourth wicket, keeping the chase alive with aggressive strokeplay and composure under pressure.

Arpit Rana played a vital knock, scoring 79 off 45 balls with eight boundaries and four sixes, while skipper Anuj Rawat led from the front with a blazing 84 off just 35 deliveries, hammering two fours and nine sixes to put the finishing touches on a remarkable win.

With the win, East Delhi Riders now sit in the second position in the DPL points table, behind Central Delhi Kings, with only one defeat in four games played. The Outer Delhi Warriors, on the other hand, will hope to turn things around, having won only one game in four outings.

--IANS

aaa/bsk/

