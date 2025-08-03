August 03, 2025 10:36 PM हिंदी

DPL 2025: A Gift from the Universe, says Vansh Bedi on captaining Purani Dilli 6

A Gift from the universe, says Vansh Bedi on captaining Purani Dilli 6 in Season 2 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo credit: DPL 2025

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Purani Dilli 6 skipper Vansh Bedi considers the opportunity to lead the side as a 'gift from the universe'. The young batter said it is a new experience and a proud moment for him to lead a side in the ongoing Season 2 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL).

Last week, Purani Dilli 6 appointed Vansh Bedi as the captain of the side for the ongoing season of DPL being played here at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in the Capital. "It is a new experience and a proud moment for me. I consider it a gift from the universe. I've captained teams in club cricket, but to lead Purani Dilli 6 in DPL is a little different," said Vansh Bedi.

After a strong showing in the 2024 edition, where the team reached the knockouts, Purani Dilli 6 are gearing up for another title push this season. Vansh had impressed everyone during the domestic season last year.

"Our management has done really well as far as preparation is concerned, like arranging the grounds and providing the facilities. Thanks to Vijay Dahiya sir, he has streamlined everything for the players," said Vansh.

"Every team's last goal is to lift the trophy, and ours is the same as well. Our focus is to play good cricket, and of course, winning is our priority, and we are looking forward to it," he added.

Speaking about Vansh, Akash Nangia, owner of Purani Dilli 6, said, "Vansh is young, energetic, and has a sharp cricketing mind. We’re confident that under his captaincy, Purani Dilli 6 will not only play bold cricket but also carry forward the spirit of Purani Delhi on the field."

Purani Dilli 6 will kick off their DPL 2025 campaign on August 5 with a clash against Outer Delhi Warriors at 2 PM. This will be followed by a high-stakes encounter against West Delhi Lions on August 7, also scheduled at 2 PM.

On August 8, the team will take on New Delhi Tigers under the lights in a 7 PM showdown. Their final group stage fixture is slated for August 27, when they will face South Delhi Superstarz in another prime-time match at 7 PM.

Full squad: Vansh Bedi (captain), Rishabh Pant (marquee player), Lalit Yadav, Dev Lakra, Aayush Singh, Samarth Seth, Aarush Malhotra, Sarthak Pal, Agrim Sharma, Vivek Yadav, Yug Gupta, Udhav Mohan, Pranav Pant, Prince Mishra, Rushal Saini, Aaryan Kapoor, Pardeep Parashar, Ekansh Dobal, Aditya Malhotra, Rajneesh Dadar, Ashish Chaurasiya, Kush Nagpal, Dhruv Chauhan, Gaurav Saroha.

