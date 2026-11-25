Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) ‘Dope Shope’ fame singer Deep Money has opened up about his new single ‘Aaj Di Raat,' which explores the emotions of love, longing, and desire.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, he said the track captures the excitement of being deeply in love, the desire to be close to someone special, and the longing to spend every moment together. Deep Money shared, “Aaj Di Raat’ is about those emotions that take over when you’re deeply in love. It captures the feeling of longing for your special someone’s attention, wanting to be close to them, and wishing you could spend every moment together.”

“We wanted the song to reflect that excitement, desire and emotional pull that love creates, while presenting it through a dreamy, fantasy-inspired world. I hope listeners connect with those emotions and see a little bit of their own love story in the song.”

Talking about his experience of working on the song, Money added, “Working on ‘Aaj Di Raat’ was a lot of fun because it gave me the opportunity to experiment with something I haven’t explored before. We wanted to create a groovy romantic song set in a fantasy world that listeners could escape into. It is a world where lovers can simply be together, enjoy the music, and live their own little romantic dream. I am excited for audiences to experience this experiential and unique world of romance.”

‘Aaj Di Raat’ has been sung, written, and composed by Deep Money. The upbeat romantic track brings together infectious grooves, dreamy visuals, and a fantasy-led love story, offering audiences a different side of the artist.

Featuring actress and model Aliya Hamidi alongside Deep Money, the music video unfolds against a dreamy, space-themed backdrop. The story begins with Deep Money sketching a girl’s portrait, before a touch of magic takes the narrative in an unexpected direction. What follows is a romantic journey through space, where the two embark on a drive across the galaxy, groove to the music and share moments in their own little world, away from the everyday.

‘Aaj Di Raat’, released by Zee Music Company, is out now on all streaming platforms.

--IANS

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