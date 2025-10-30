October 30, 2025 3:57 PM हिंदी

Don’t anticipate Arshdeep Singh being part of playing 11 for 2nd T20I, feels Parthiv Patel

Don’t anticipate Arshdeep Singh being part of playing 11 for 2nd T20I, feels Parthiv Patel

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Former wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel believes that pacer Arshdeep Singh, who missed out on the T20I series opener in Canberra, will remain out of the playing XI for the second T20I against Australia on Friday.

Arshdeep was overlooked for the opening match as Harshit Rana was preferred, alongside pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and pace-bowling all-rounder Shivam Dube. The 26-year-old Punjab pacer was part of the ODI series and played in the first two matches before being dropped for the final ODI in Sydney. He only took three wickets across the two games.

Regarding Arshdeep getting a chance to feature in the playing XI of the second T20I in Melbourne, Patel said on JioStar’s ‘Cricket Live’, “Based on the current strategic direction and selection philosophy of the Indian team management, I genuinely don’t anticipate Arshdeep Singh being part of the playing XI for the second T20 International in Melbourne."

“This perspective stems from the clear preference for including two wrist-spin bowling alternatives to handle the crucial middle overs, coupled with the essential requirement of having a competent batsman at the number eight position who can contribute valuable runs down the order – a role that Harshit Rana appears designated to fulfil according to the team’s current configuration. While the team’s think tank will undoubtedly need to devise a method to integrate Arshdeep into the line-up in future matches, given his undeniable talent and skills, I simply don’t envision him breaking into the final team combination for this specific encounter in Melbourne,” he added.

The former cricketer also emphasised the key positives for India ahead of the second match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“There were several encouraging signs for India, starting with the opening partnership between Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill. Although Abhishek fell early, his aggressive approach demonstrated his commitment to his natural game despite playing in Australia for the first time. Captain Suryakumar Yadav’s time at the crease will significantly boost his confidence, as we witnessed his trademark shots like the flicks and scoops that define his vintage form. Both, Shubman and Surya, batting with healthy strike-rates, were crucial for India, especially in a rain-shortened nine-over contest. Their form heading into the Melbourne match is a promising development for the team,” Patel said.

--IANS

ab/vi

LATEST NEWS

PKL 12: Dabang Delhi face Puneri Paltan in the title showdown (Credit: PKL)

PKL 12: Dabang Delhi face Puneri Paltan in the title showdown

‘Go for the kill’: Ravi Shastri backs India for Women's WC semi-final vs AUS

‘Go for the kill’: Ravi Shastri backs India for Women's WC semi-final vs AUS

Sensex, Nifty end lower as global cues weigh on sentiment

Sensex, Nifty end lower as global cues weigh on sentiment

Wood and Ferdinands to work alongisde Kandamby and Wijetunge with SL men's cricket team on 'rotational basis'

Head coaches Wood and Ferdinands to work with SL men's cricket team on 'rotational basis'

EAM Jaishankar and Cyprus counterpart discuss roadmap for implementation of Joint Action Plan

EAM Jaishankar and Cyprus counterpart discuss roadmap for implementation of Joint Action Plan

Adani Airports partners with AIONOS to launch AI-powered passenger support system

Adani Airports joins AIONOS to launch AI-powered passenger support system

Women’s World Cup: India, Australia players wear black armbands in memory of Ben Austin

Women’s World Cup: India, Australia players wear black armbands in memory of Ben Austin

Inflation soars across Pakistan due to border conflict with Afghanistan (File image)

Inflation soars across Pakistan due to border conflict with Afghanistan

HM Shah slams LoP Gandhi for insulting PM Modi, says Bihar will give befitting reply

Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi for insulting PM Modi, says Bihar will give befitting reply

FM Sitharaman embarks on Bhutan visit to deepen economic, developmental cooperation

FM Sitharaman embarks on Bhutan visit to deepen economic, developmental cooperation