Donal Bisht on losing Imtiaz Ali project due to misguidance: Casting team asked if I was under any trauma

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Actress Donal Bisht has opened up on losing out on a major opportunity of working with ace director Imtiaz Ali, because of friend’s wrong guidance she received around that time.

Donal shared that she had been final shortlisted for a project by the acclaimed filmmaker and had even reached the final rounds of meetings with the filmmaker and the team.

The actress revealed that she was extremely excited when she got the call for the meeting and had shared the news with people close to her that time.

Speaking about the experience, Donal said, “I never said no, but the situation became like that confusing and unsure.”

She explained that when people around her learnt about her selection and the meeting with the filmmaker, she was suggested how she should respond during the meeting and advised her about what to say and what not to say.

She was told it was for her good only and that by doing so, she would bag the project for sure.

The actress added that because of that particular guidance, she became hesitant during the meeting and ended up sounding unsure about certain aspects.

This led to confusion for the team and Imtiaz Ali himself. The team apparently even asked if she was fine and why is she thinking like that?!”

Donal further revealed that later she even received a call from the casting team and the industry people who expressed concerned and asked if she was fine or under trauma and whether somebody was guiding her wrong.

Clarifying the situation now, the actress said, “I couldn’t understand all that time. Such recurring situations led me to cut the noise, understand people better and go invert over last two years to understand myself and the world better!”

“But now I have realised that sometimes some people are so bad that they do not want you to grow in your career. They just stay around to observe and reap benefits and cut u down at the right time so that you don’t grow in your career” .”

Reflecting on the incident, Donal shared that the experience became an important lesson for her life.

The actress added that over the time she understood that in the entertainment industry, one has to trust their own instincts only.

She told “One should be able to take their own decisions, and not to be controlled by others, as nobody is thinking for you, everybody is thinking only for themselves.” .

Concluding on a positive note, she said, “I feel maybe everything happens for a reason to evolve you as a person for the better understanding of this world & people around.”

On the professional front, Donal Bisht received immense love from audiences for her performances in the web series Tu Zakhm Hai and the television show Ek Deewaana Tha.

She also gained massive popularity after appearing on the reality show Bigg Boss 15.

–IANS

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