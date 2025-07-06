Sara Ali Khan says he was left surprised throughout entirety of 'Metro...In Dino'

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who has been receiving a lot of positive response to her work in the recently released film 'Metro...In Dino', has shared that she was surprised by director Anurag Basu’s process of putting the film together, and it happened throughout the entirety of filming.

The actress recently spoke with IANS, and shared that the director gives a lot of space to his actors, which results in magical moments in front of the camera.

Sara told IANS, “I was surprised throughout. I think that the minute you let go some surprising things land up happening. Basu da calls it magic. I feel like just being able to let free, let go and truly be present in the moments that we were because the whole set would come alive. There was just a palpable energy in general so you just had to let go not think and be there. And that was what we had to flow”.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., ‘Metro In Dino’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu. The film is currently playing in cinemas.

Earlier, Sara celebrated 6 years of the release of her debut movie ‘Kedarnath’, as she took to her Instagram, and shared a video featuring a collection of clips of the movie and its BTS. She wrote in the caption, “6 years of Kedarnath. Sometimes it feels like just yesterday and sometimes it feels like a lifetime away… Jai Bholenath. Thank you for making me me. And thank you for giving me a lifetime of memories”.

‘Kedarnath’ marked Sara’s debut in Bollywood, and starred her opposite the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

