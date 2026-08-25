August 26, 2026 1:00 AM हिंदी

Dolly Parton passes away at 80, reveals nephew Bryan Seaver

Dolly Parton passes away at 80, reveals nephew Bryan Seaver

Los Angeles, Aug 26 (IANS) Singing legend Dolly Parton passed away on Tuesday at the age of 80. Her nephew, Bryan Seaver, who was also her head of security, revealed the news in an Instagram video. The video was shared on the late singer’s page.

He said in the video, “This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality. As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven't truly felt it until now. It is an honour, an honour that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly. Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents, and countless others who have watched her and longed for her to meet them in the heavens. I first went on the road with Dolly as a kid, getting a taste of the road life in the early 1980s”.

He further mentioned, “Dolly opened doors not just for me, but for her entire family to reach the potential we didn't even know was possible. Dolly also opened doors for generations of singers, songwriters, musicians, and dreamers from every walk of life and across every continent. My family and I have shared a lifetime of beautiful memories with Dolly, but so have you. She has always been on your television, your record player, your CD, and on your phone playlist, becoming an extended part of your family whether you liked it or not. Our family and the team she has entrusted with her legacy will work diligently to ensure her spirit will live with us forever. Dolly was a farmer, just like her daddy. He farmed the soil, she farmed songs and happiness”.

Dolly was one of the most celebrated figures in American music and entertainment. She was born in 1946 in Tennessee. She rose to fame as a country singer and songwriter, earning recognition for her distinctive voice, emotional performances and storytelling.

“Dolly called me and said she wants to rest in a beautiful bed of plush cotton because after a life wearing heavy rhinestones, she finally deserves to be comfortable and have some rest. Rest in peace, Aunt Dolly, Aunt Granny, Gigi. May God bless Dolly Parton, and may God bless you all. She will always love you”, Bryan added.

Beyond music, Dolly Parton has enjoyed a successful career as an actress, producer and entrepreneur. She is also widely admired for her philanthropy. Her combination of talent, humour, business success and generosity has made her an enduring cultural icon.

--IANS

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