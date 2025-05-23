Dolly Parton has 'no plans' to star in Jennifer Aniston's ‘9 to 5’ remake

Los Angeles, May 23 (IANS) Country music icon Dolly Parton said that she’s always wanted to see a remake of the 1980s comedy classic “9 to 5”. However, she doesn’t plan to star in the upcoming movie starring Jennifer Aniston.

In the original, the country music icon starred as Doralee Rhodes, alongside Lily Tomlin as Violet Newstead and Jane Fonda as Judy Bernly.

“Jane, Lily and I have been trying for years to try to come up with a 9 to 5: Two through the years,” Parton told HuffPost, reports people.com.

She added: “It never happened.”

Now, over four decades later, a remake may actually be in the works courtesy Aniston.

Despite Aniston wanting to include all three of the original actresses in the film’s remake, Parton told the HuffPost that she’s not sure that is going to happen.

The “Jolene” hitmaker said: “We have no plans to be in that. But I do wish her the best, because the script I read, I thought, was really good and a new and different take that really brings the office up to date the way that people live now.”

“But I think a lot of it is that, you know, we’re all older now,” Parton told the outlet.

She added: “We’re not gonna look that good on the big screen. All of us up there with all those beautiful, young, fresh people ... so I don’t know.”

Although the original Rhodes actress likely won’t be making an appearance on the big screen she has offered up her vocals for the remake since she and Aniston “have been friends through the years.”

“I told her, I said, 'you’re more than welcome to use my song ‘9 to 5,’ and if you need some additional songs, or if you need the ‘9 to 5’ song rewritten or reworked, you know, to do that,'” Parton said about her conversation with Aniston.

Parton shared her confidence that “some great person” will be found and cast to play Rhodes.

“I really would love to see the show, and I’d love to be able to write some music, be involved in that way with it,” Parton said.

That isn’t the only remake that Parton has widely contributed to in the past. Parton was an unaccredited producer of the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer and now, through her production company Sandollar Productions, she will be involved in the reboot.

“I will be as involved as I need to be, or as I can be. Or if they need, you know, I may come up with some ideas for some of the episodes,” Parton told Huffpost.

