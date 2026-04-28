Salim Dola deported: Major win for India as crackdown tightens on underworld networks

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) The deportation of Salim Dola marks a significant breakthrough for Indian law enforcement agencies, reinforcing an ongoing crackdown on organised crime and narcotics syndicates.

Dola, a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim, was arrested in Turkey and deported to India on Tuesday. He was brought to New Delhi in a special aircraft and handed over to the Central Intelligence officials. Following the initial interrogation, the Mumbai Police, which has registered multiple cases against him, is expected to seek custody.

An official said that the quick deportation is a result of coordination between the Indian and international Intelligence agencies. The official said that the deportation of Dola, who ran a Rs 5,000 crore drug business, is a blow to the underworld and ISI-backed narcotics cartels.

The official added that the Central Intelligence agencies would subject Dola to an intense round of questioning. He would be asked about his India operations and also links with international players. An Intelligence Bureau official said that Dola would also be questioned about the Dawood Syndicate and his links to it. This is important to break Dawood’s supply chains in India, the official added.

The extradition of Dola is a major victory for the Indian agencies. The series of decorations and legal victories began with the extradition of Dola’s son, Taher Dola, who was also a major player in the business. Earlier, Salim Mohamed Sheikh, a close aide of Dola, was deported from Dubai to India. He is in the custody of Mumbai’s anti-narcotics cell. Apart from the Mumbai police, the Enforcement Directorate will also question Dola and all his associates.

The Dola network has been under intense scrutiny by the agency in several money laundering cases. These decorations and developments clearly signal India’s resolve in its battle against drugs. The Narendra Modi government has aggressively pursued its vision for a drug-free India. In the last couple of months, several successful operations have been carried out against drug cartels. The operations targeted the Dawood network heavily in various parts of the country. Further operations have been carried out in the Andamans, where massive quantities of drugs have been seized.

It was learned that Mexican cartels were handling these consignments. They were trying to send in the consignment to India and then transport it to Thailand. Further, the Indian agencies are also closely following the cartels that are operating out of Myanmar. These cartels are pushing drugs in large numbers into the northeastern states.

An official said that the money raised is being routed to fund insurgent groups in the northeast. Another official said that drug cartels have a direct bearing on Pakistan’s terrorist groups. The likes of Dawood have long been funding outfits such as the Lashkar-e-Taiba. The ISI ensures that 40 per cent of the earnings from the drug trade is used to fund terror groups.

The questioning of Dola would be crucial. He could provide information on the drug labs that he has set up. Further, his questioning would also focus on his links with Dawood and the ISI. The ISI’s role in shaping the drug industry in India would also be part of the questioning of Dola and his close associates.

--IANS

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