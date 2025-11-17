'Doggett is at that point now where he's ready to go', says Harris ahead of Ashes opener

Perth, Nov 17 (IANS) Former Australia fast bowler Ryan Harris has backed pacer Brendan Doggett for selection ahead of the first Ashes Test against England, starting at Perth Stadium on November 21, saying the seamer is at a point right now where he’s ‘ready to go’.

With fast bowler Josh Hazlewood ruled out after sustaining a hamstring injury in New South Wales’ Sheffield Shield clash against Victoria, it has paved the way for Doggett, 31, to potentially earn his maiden Test cap in the high-stakes series opener.

“I've been back in Adelaide three years now, and he's just gotten better and better in that time. He’s been building over a number of years but one thing I've noticed in the last sort of couple of years is he's obviously matured, he knows his game really well.”

“He's still had a couple of little issues with injury here and there, as most bowlers do, but I think in the last sort of two years, he's got his body up to scratch… I think he's really at peace with his body and where it is and probably more importantly his game.”

“He knows what his role is when he plays, and he executes that role 99 per cent of the time. Obviously, it's still a little bit nerve-wracking, making your debut at Test level, but I think if you're a bit older… I guess the occasion doesn't sort of overrule you. He's at that point now where he's ready to go," said Harris on SEN Radio.

Harris, who is Doggett’s coach in the South Australia team at Sheffield Shield, saw the pacer pick 5-66 and 6-48 in his last two games against Tasmania and Western Australia respectively. Harris, who himself made his Test debut at 31, said Doggett’s age and maturity would serve as an advantage in the Ashes’ high-pressure environment.

“He's sort of high 130s, but sort of hits the bat harder than you think, and… on a good day he can crank it up sort of past the 140 as well. He's not too tall… he's no Mitchell Starc tall, but he does get some nice bounce as well.”

“One of the most important things, he bowls a really nice length, what I call sort of a Test length, which is a little bit fuller, and he can swing the ball at pace. He's got all the ingredients, and… I feel as though it's the best time… for him to have a crack,” he added.

--IANS

nr/bc