June 24, 2026 1:18 PM हिंदी

Doctors advised liver transplant, I have no money left, says father of sick child at Bengal CM’s Janata Darbar

‘Doctors advised liver transplant, I have no money left,’ says attendee at Bengal CM’s Janata Darbar

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday conducted 'janata darbar' at the BJP’s state office in Kolkata, where he heard public grievances and requests for assistance, including that of a father seeking help in raising funds for his son's liver transplant.

Hundreds of people, including job seekers and families seeking urgent help, queued up since Wednesday morning to meet the Chief Minister.

Several attendees raised issues related to healthcare, housing, and law and order, seeking immediate intervention from the administration.

In one of the most emotional appeals, Subhajit Roy while seeking help for his critically-ill son said, “My child has had liver disease since birth, and his condition has now become critical. I got him treated at several government hospitals, including PG Hospital and AIIMS Delhi… Doctors have advised a liver transplant within 30 days. Around 15 days have already passed, and I have not been able to arrange the funds.”

“The treatment cost is around Rs 18-20 lakh or more. I have spent all my savings, sold my belongings, and taken loans, but still have nothing left. Only 10–15 days are remaining. I have come here seeking help from the Chief Minister for my child’s liver transplant,” Subhajit Roy told IANS.

Another attendee, Sayantan Jana from Behala East, raised concerns regarding a dispute with his tenant. He also alleged harassment and intimidation in connection with local political influence, claiming that he was facing difficulties in resolving the matter due to what he described as “TMC hooliganism”.

Officials said multiple applications and grievances were received during the Janata Darbar and forwarded to the departments concerned for further action.

The initiative is aimed at providing a direct platform for citizens to raise issues and seek administrative assistance from the state leadership.

Earlier in May, after assuming office as Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari held his first ‘janata darbar', hearing people's demands and grievances at a BJP office in Kolkata.

--IANS

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