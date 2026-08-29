Djokovic, Alcaraz, Sabalenka and Williams: Five reasons to watch US Open 2026

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) The final Grand Slam of the season is set to bring tennis' biggest names and some of the sport's most compelling storylines to New York, with the US Open 2026 promising history, high stakes and plenty of star power at Flushing Meadows.

A record prize pool, Novak Djokovic's pursuit of another landmark, Carlos Alcaraz's return to Grand Slam action and the reunion of Serena and Venus Williams are among the major attractions at this year's tournament.

Here are five reasons why the US Open 2026 could be one of the most anticipated events of the tennis season:

A record $108 million prize pool

The financial stakes at Flushing Meadows will reach unprecedented levels this year, with the US Open offering a record $108 million in total prize money.

The singles champions in both the men's and women's competitions will receive $5.5 million each, while even players competing in the opening round are guaranteed $140,000.

The prize pool is the largest ever offered at a Grand Slam, adding another layer of significance to a tournament where every round carries enormous sporting and financial consequences.

Djokovic goes in search of a historic 25th major

Novak Djokovic will once again arrive at the US Open with history firmly in his sights.

The Serbian great is chasing his 25th Grand Slam singles title, a victory that would take him beyond Margaret Court's tally of 24 major singles titles and give him sole possession of the all-time record.

Djokovic knows the New York stage better than most. A four-time US Open champion, he last won the title in 2023 and has reached the championship match at Flushing Meadows on 10 occasions.

At 39, another demanding two-week Grand Slam campaign presents a significant physical challenge, but Djokovic's ability to rise to the occasion on tennis' biggest stages remains one of the defining features of his career.

Should he make another deep run, the chase for title No. 25 is likely to dominate the conversation throughout the tournament.

Alcaraz returns to defend his crown

Carlos Alcaraz will return to Flushing Meadows as defending champion after spending four months away from competition because of injury.

The Spaniard's absence has made his preparations for the season's final major a major point of interest, with questions surrounding how quickly he can rediscover his best form on one of the sport's biggest stages.

With Jannik Sinner also absent from the tournament, the men's draw has opened up considerably.

The 23-year-old, already a two-time US Open champion, will be looking to extend his impressive record in New York, although a challenging field stands between him and another title.

His return, and the uncertainty surrounding his form after injury, will make his title defence one of the central stories of the fortnight.

Serena and Venus Williams reunite in doubles

The US Open will also welcome one of tennis' most celebrated partnerships back to the court.

Serena and Venus Williams have received a wild card to compete in the women's doubles draw, marking their first appearance together at the US Open since 2022.

The sisters have won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles as a team, including two at Flushing Meadows, and their return brings another layer of history and star appeal to the tournament.

Their presence is expected to place a significant spotlight on the doubles competition, where they will face a field featuring several established Grand Slam champions.

Sabalenka targets a third straight New York title

Aryna Sabalenka will begin her campaign with the opportunity to achieve something not accomplished in women's tennis at the US Open for more than a decade.

The World No. 1 and two-time defending champion is bidding to become the first woman since Serena Williams, who won three consecutive titles from 2012 to 2014, to complete a US Open hat-trick.

A third successive title would put Sabalenka in the company of some of the tournament's greatest champions, including Serena Williams, Chris Evert, Roger Federer, Ivan Lendl and John McEnroe, all of whom have won three consecutive US Open titles.

Despite suffering an early exit at Wimbledon, Sabalenka's record in New York makes her one of the leading contenders once again.

With records within reach, major champions returning to the spotlight and the biggest prize pool in Grand Slam history on offer, the US Open 2026 has no shortage of reasons to command attention.

For two weeks at Flushing Meadows, tennis will once again have one final opportunity this season to produce the moments that define a year.

--IANS

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